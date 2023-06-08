The CW is betting big on acquired content, as the network has handed an early Season 2 renewal to Canadian drama Sullivan's Crossing. The show debuted earlier this year on the CTV Network in Canada. In April, The CW officially acquired the series, becoming a creative partner on the show. The first season is slated to premiere in the US on Wednesdays this fall. A more specific date is TBA.

Sullivan's Crossing follows Maggie Sullivan (Morgan Kohan), a successful neurosurgeon whose life and career are going great until her business partner becomes indicted for fraud. Unfortunately, Maggie gets caught in the crosshairs, now facing negligence charges. So, she decides to relocate to Boston and her childhood home, Sullivan's Crossing, a campground run by her estranged father Sully (Scott Patterson). As she gains some distance from the fraud fiasco, Maggie begins to connect more with the locals, including Cal (Chad Michael Murray), a new member in town. Meanwhile, she confronts her past and reconnects with forgotten sides of herself. The series is based on the novel by Robyn Carr, whose Virgin River books were also adapted for television for Netflix.

During this year's Upfront presentations, The CW's entertainment president Brad Schwartz said, "We have to be entrepreneurial — we can’t just write a $10 million per-episode check for a show with some dragons in it. We’ll find acquisitions that turn into co-productions and maybe some [projects] that need deficit financing from a studio.” He also noted that the decision to acquire rather than opt for new series is because The CW believes in the programming.

What Else Is Coming to The CW?

In May, The CW revealed its full fall lineup, which includes a mix of returning and acquired programs. The network's original drama series All American returns for its sixth season, along with returning shows such as Masters of Illusion and Penn & Teller: Fool Us. Walker Season 4 is being held for mid-season, while Superman & Lois, Gotham Knights, and All American: Homecoming have not received renewal or cancellation news as of this writing. New shows acquired for the network include Son of a Critch, The Spencer Sisters, Run the Burbs, Everyone Else Burns, and Children Ruin Everything. Additionally, Fboy Island will premiere its third season, and recently gained a spin-off order from the network.

Sullivan's Crossing does not yet have a release date but will premiere sometime this Fall on The CW. Watch the trailer below: