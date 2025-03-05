We’ve got some terrific news for CW audiences today, as Sullivan’s Crossing has set a release date for its third season. We now know that the romantic series will burst back onto screens on May 7, giving fans a clear-cut idea of when the drama will continue for Morgan Kohan’s (When Hope Calls) Maggie Sullivan. Those eager for updates surrounding the continuation of the series, which is based on Robyn Carr’s beloved novel series, haven’t had too long to wait for the release reveal, as the Season 3 renewal came back in December. Along with Kohan, fellow series stars, Chad Michael Murray (One Tree Hill) and Scott Patterson (Gilmore Girls), will also make a comeback in the upcoming set of episodes — giving fans of 2000s television something to truly rejoice over.

Along with nailing down Sullivan’s Crossing’s release date, The CW has also dropped a short but sweet blurb about the next installment, teasing the exciting storyline that audiences can expect in May.

“Having finally confessed her love to Cal Jones (Chad Michael Murray, “One Tree Hill”) and still reeling from the aftermath of Rob’s diner fire, Maggie Sullivan (Morgan Kohan, “When Hope Calls”) makes the decision to leave her career as a neurosurgeon behind to help run her father, Sully Sullivan’s (Scott Patterson, “Gilmore Girls”) campground. But trading the adrenaline of the OR for a slower paced life at the Crossing won’t be easy and Maggie will be faced with many challenges as she continues her journey from the Head to the Heart.”

Who Will Be Behind the Third Season of ‘Sullivan’s Crossing’?