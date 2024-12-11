It's a good time to be a Sullivan's Crossing fan. The series has been renewed for a third season, according to Deadline, meaning that audiences will get to find out what happened after Finn (Zayn Maloney) and Clover found themselves trapped inside the burning Shandon's Diner. The cliffhanger kept audiences on the edge of their seats earlier this summer. But with the network deciding to continue with the story of Sullivan's Crossing, audiences should be excited to know that they will get answers with these characters in the near future. Further plot details about the third season of the show remain a mystery.

Sullivan's Crossing is based on the series of novels written by Robyn Carr. The author is also known for her Virgin River novels, which have been turned into a very successful television adaptation over at Netflix. Carr is very interested in expanding her work's presence on television, which is why titles such as Sullivan's Crossing have entered development in recent years. Sullivan's Crossing tells the story of Maggie (Morgan Kohan). The young woman returns to her home in rural Nova Scotia in an attempt to fix her relationship with her family. The third season of the show will allow the character to continue her quest for healthier bonds.

The CW is the network responsible for distributing Sullivan's Crossing in the United States. The third installment of the adaptation will consist of ten episodes. The renewal of the show makes it one of the last remaining scripted dramas on The CW. The channel has decided to focus on unscripted content after the conclusion of their universe of series based on the pages of DC Comics. Sullivan's Crossing will continue the legacy of drama audiences have come to know and love from The CW.

Who Stars in 'Sullivan's Crossing'?

Sullivan's Crossing recruited a very talented cast in order to bring Carr's narratives to the screen. Before starring as the lead in this adaptation, Morgan Kohan appeared in an episode of Batwoman as Stephanie Brown. The actress also held the main role in When Hope Calls. Chad Michael Murray found plenty of success thanks to stories such as Gilmore Girls and Dawson's Creek, but the actor is ready to continue his journey as Cal Jones in Sullivan's Crossing. The stage has been set for the third season of the series to thrill the fan base it has built for itself over the past couple of years.

A release date for the third season of Sullivan's Crossing hasn't been announced. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.