Clint Eastwood is as well-known as an acclaimed director as he is for being one of the most iconic Hollywood stars, and now one of his most talked-about films has found a new streaming home. Sully, Warner Bros.' 2016 film about the so-called "Miracle on the Hudson," is now available to stream on Max. The film, directed by Eastwood and starring Tom Hanks, tells the true story of one of the most daring days in aviation history.

The film depicts the events surrounding U.S. Airways Flight 1549, a 2009 flight that lost both of its engines following a birdstrike shortly after takeoff from New York City. The film stars Hanks as Captain Chesley "Sully" Sullenberger, the pilot who managed to ditch the plane in the Hudson River. All of the 155 people on board survived, and Sullenberger, along with with First Officer Jeffrey Skiles, played by Aaron Eckhart, became national heroes overnight. The film, however, generated some controversy over its portrayal of the National Transportation Safety Board; in the film, the NTSB is seen trying to continuously blame the pilots for the accident. However, this was mostly a creative liberty, as government officials and Sullenberger himself have lauded the NTSB's role in investigating the crash.

The film also starred Laura Linney as Sullenberg's wife, Lorraine Sullenberger, as well as Anna Gunn and Mike O'Malley. It was directed by Eastwood from a screenplay by Todd Komarnicki, based on Sullenberger's memoir Highest Duty. Eastwood also produced the film for his Malpaso Productions banner. The film itself earned an Academy Award nomination for Best Sound Editing. It also holds an 85% critic's score and an 84% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.

What Else has Eastwood Directed?

While Eastwood first made his name as an actor in Westerns, he began venturing into directing in the 1970s, and has become a prolific man behind the camera. He is known for directing and starring in Western and actions films like The Outlaw Josey Wales, Sudden Impact, The Gaunlet, and Heartbreak Ridge. However, as the years went on, he began directing drama films, with notable titles including the 2003 mystery film Mystic River and the 2008 film Gran Torino. He also won Oscars for Best Picture and Best Director with 2004's Million Dollar Baby.

Despite being in his mid 90s, Eastwood continued to direct films throughout the late 2010s, including American Sniper, Richard Jewell, The 15:17 to Paris, and J. Edgar. His most recent directorial turn, Juror #2, stars Nicholas Hoult and Toni Collette in a courtroom drama, reuniting the pair two decades after they starred together in About a Boy. The film controversially received a limited theatrical release and debuted on Max this past December.

Sully is streaming on Max now.

