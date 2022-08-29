For the first time since 2019, the domestic box office was able to (largely) avoid what Alan Jackson would call “the summertime blues.” After the COVID-19 pandemic left theaters closed in this season in 2020 and warded away most new releases in the hottest months of 2021, summer 2022 often looked like a welcome visitor from the past. In 2021, there were so few releases that it felt like a miracle that movie theaters were keeping the lights on. It didn’t feel like there was enough material to conjure up massive impressions of the state of the domestic box office. This year, though, there were enough new releases (which ranged widely in terms of performance) to offer up some key box office takeaways for Hollywood going forward.

The summer 2022 domestic box office has grossed $3.3 billion as of this writing. While down from every summer since 2000, it also nearly doubled the $1.76 billion haul of summer 2021. It’s also worth mentioning that the biggest movies of the season had grosses on par with the biggest features of summer 2013 or 2015. This is an indication that summer 2022 came in beneath the biggest summers of the past not because of disinterest in theatrical releases, but because of other larger problems tied to the biggest movie studios.

Top Gun: Maverick Wins Big

But first, the good takeaways of summer 2022. That $3.2-3.3 billion haul of the season is a triumph attributable to Top Gun: Maverick’s staggering North American box office run, which is set to conclude north of $700 million. It’s easy to forget, but before May 2022, Tom Cruise had never starred in a movie that had exceeded $235 million domestically. He’s now set to more than triple that mark thanks to the incredible interest audiences have had in the newest adventures of Maverick. The domestic box office run of Top Gun: Maverick has been truly remarkable, a movie that opened with the biggest Memorial Day debut ever only to subsequently hold like The Greatest Showman from weekend to weekend. Such an impressive feat led to Maverick comprising roughly 21% of the entire Summer 2022 box office haul.

However, Maverick and a pair of hit Marvel Cinematic Universe titles weren’t the only notable box office performers of the Summer. Part of why summer 2022 managed to be as big as it did was because of several non-tentpoles exceeding all pre-release expectations in their respective box office runs. Because of this feat, four non-sequels were in the top 10 highest-grossing movies of summer 2022. That’s the largest number of non-sequels to crack the top 10 biggest movies of a domestic summer box office since 2010.

The Best Originals of Summer 2022

The biggest of those non-sequels was Elvis, which appears to be on track for a $150+ million domestic haul. An incredible achievement for the music biopic, Elvis’s success demonstrates that movies aimed at older audiences can still draw a massive crowd theatrically. Similarly impressive was Nope, which became the first R-rated film to crack $100 million domestically since the pandemic began. Fellow Universal horror title The Black Phone also had an impressive run, with box office legs that were shockingly strong for a horror title. And then there’s Where the Crawdads Sing. While it’ll likely end up just outside the top 10 biggest movies of the summer, this may be the most important hit of the season An adaptation of a bestselling book with a fairly low budget that had few big-name actors (Reese Witherspoon served as a producer) and no special effects to its name, Crawdads still drew a sizable crowd. Its success was an enormous victory for dramas on the big screen and a reminder of the necessity of putting on a wide variety of titles in theaters.

Kids Help to Raise the Numbers

This summer was also a solid one for family audiences, a demographic that’s only been sporadically targeted by movie theaters since the pandemic began. After two years of delays, Minions: The Rise of Gru exploded at the box office, attracting snazzily dressed moviegoers from all walks of life. Impressively, Gru appears to have a shot at surpassing the $368 million North American haul of Despicable Me 2 to become the biggest entry in the Despicable Me saga. Meanwhile, Lightyear became the lowest-grossing PIXAR movie ever in North America (exempting Onward), but even its underwhelming haul still made it one of only three animated titles (along with Sing 2 and The Rise of Gru) to crack $100 million in North America since the pandemic began. Lightyear failed to meet expectations, but at least it played more like a pre-pandemic box office misfire than an abnormally abysmal flop.

Some Noticeable Box Office Absences

Similarly, Amazon Studios didn’t release anything to theaters as they did with Late Night, The Big Sick, or Love & Friendship in summers past. Lionsgate released five different wide releases titles in the summer of 2019, but only had one (Fall) during the entire summer moviegoing season of 2022. Plus, even the studios that did show up only had a handful of titles to offer, such as Paramount Pictures and Warner Bros. each offering only two new wide-release titles a piece. The lack of major movies meant that there were frustratingly vacant sections of the summer 2022 calendar, like the middle two weeks of May or almost the entirety of August. If there aren’t a ton of movies playing at theaters, you’re not going to get a ton of audiences showing up.

Going hand-in-hand with this problem was a dire lack of certain genres that usually play like gangbusters in the summer. Chiefly, comedies were almost entirely absent save for Easter Sunday. As late as 2019, Good Boys still made over $83 million in its summer 2019 run, while Book Club did nearly five times its $14.1 million budget in its summer 2018 theatrical run. Movies based on laughs can still draw in moviegoers, they just need to be released and marketed. Also hurting the overall box office haul of summer 2022 was a dearth of kid-friendly fare. Only a trio of fully animated movies dared to court family moviegoers, despite this demographic repeatedly returning to theaters for several different hits since the pandemic started. Lack of widespread appeal to this key group beyond the newest Minions movie doubtlessly held back this summer’s box office numbers.

Disney Falls Off the Throne

Another key takeaway from this summer? Disney is no longer the guaranteed top dog of the box office. Between 2012 and 2019, Disney had the number one movie of the summer every year with two exceptions (Jurassic World in 2015 and Wonder Woman in 2017) and they continued that streak last Summer with Black Widow. But in Summer 2022, Top Gun: Maverick from Paramount Pictures was the crown jewel of the box office. Disney had the second-biggest movie of the Summer, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, but their presence at the box office this season was down compared to years past (mainly due to Lightyear's disappointing box office and the lack of a big live-action family-friendly tentpole like Aladdin). To date, Disney has grossed $978.5 million (counting the dollars generated from 20th Century Studios) in the first eight months of 2022, putting it in a surprisingly distant third-place for yearly studio grosses in 2022 behind Universal Pictures and Paramount Pictures. The Mouse House may be crushing it in the streaming world. However, focusing on that market has led to it releasing fewer theatrical releases and, as a result, losing some of its box office luster.

Where Are All the Indie Releases?

Like with mainstream big-screen releases, the indie scene suffered from a lack of output. A24 and Focus Features were regularly delivering new titles, but Searchlight Pictures, for instance, had nothing new to offer theatrically. Arthouse films suffered from studios sticking to a new release pattern established in the wake of COVID-19 wherein titles open in 800-1,200 theaters immediately, rather than opening in just 3 or 4 locations and expanding from there. Titles like Mr. Malcom’s List, Crimes of the Future, and Vengeance no doubt had their box office runs stilted by not getting room to build up word-of-mouth and demand. The successes of this summer’s indie titles (like quiet sleeper documentary hit Fire of Love) show that people are ready to return to theaters for more low-key fare. But you’ve got to put it in the marketplace and release them properly, these movies require more delicate release strategies than Thor: Love and Thunder.

Summer 2022 in A Nutshell

It may be a cliché expression, but summer 2022 was truly “the best of times, the worst of times.” On the one hand, the biggest hits of the summer tended to come from all kinds of titles, whether they were big jets going zoom, a swamp girl riding her boat around, or Lesley Manville seeking out a dress in Paris, France. The variety in the box office success stories of summer 2022 speaks to how people still want a wide assortment of options when they walk up to a movie theater.

However, this summer’s box office also reinforced bleaker elements of the status quo, including how certain studios have eschewed the theatrical experience for streaming bows much to the box office’s detriment. If Where the Crawdads Sing could find an audience on the big screen, why couldn’t Good Luck to You, Leo Grande? The fact that this summer’s box office was still noticeably down from pre-COVID-19 summers despite having a regular assortment of new releases shows there’s still plenty of work to do. But if more studios can get back to supplying theaters with a variety of feature films, well, then maybe summer 2023 can build on the box office triumphs of summer 2022 and avoid the moments this season that qualified as a case of “the summertime blues.”