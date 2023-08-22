Call moviegoers Electric Light Orchestra because right now they're realizing that "summer came and passed away, hardly seemed to last a day." Though the summer 2023 box office isn't technically finished, with only a handful of days in the last season, the state of the summer's box-office seems certain (barring Gran Turismo suddenly becoming a My Big Fat Greek Wedding-level sleeper hit). Summer 2023 appears poised to just miss the $4 billion mark for the entire season, a threshold every single summer moviegoing season (save for 2017) passed starting in 2007. You can chalk that up to a lack of consistent new movies in the marketplace (remember when Hollywood studios only released Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken against the fifth Indiana Jones installment?) more than anything else. People want to go to the movies, you just have to provide new movies appealing to a variety of audiences for them to see.

At least summer 2023 appears locked to beat out summer 2022 by around 18%, a promising increase, and it won't be far off from pre-pandemic summertime hauls in years like 2014 and 2008 in terms of raw grosses. There is a lot to praise about this summer’s box office haul, including the massive grosses of blockbusters like Barbie, Oppenheimer, and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. However, if one is curious why summer 2023 looks likely to miss the $4 billion mark by that much, then we have to look at the flops of the season. Every summer moviegoing season has blockbusters that go belly-up rather than becoming the next Star Wars. However, this year’s biggest summertime duds offer especially ominous warnings for future tentpoles and box office trends. Strap in folks, it’s time to dive into some box office nonsense regarding the largest money-losers of summer 2023.

'The Flash' Didn't Speed to Box-Office Success

In summer 2018, four of the biggest titles of the season were superhero films, all of which starred characters owned by the Disney corporation. In summer 2023, only two superhero features managed to crack the top five biggest movies of the summer. Both of those projects amassed impressive $358+ million domestic hauls, but the relative sparseness of superhero films in the stable of highest-grossing summer 2023 films suggests a pop culture shift has occurred in the taste of audiences. Especially viable evidence of this phenomenon can be found in arguably the largest dud of the season, The Flash. Entering the season with hype as "the greatest superhero movie of all-time," The Flash only cracked $108.1 million domestically. That’s $8 million beneath the domestic haul of Green Lantern from 12 years ago!

A bunch of multiverse shenanigans and attempts to pluck nostalgia for Michael Keaton’s Batman couldn’t save The Flash, which proved too impenetrable for general moviegoers. By contrast, the top 10 films of the summer were intriguingly dominated by titles that required minimal pre-release knowledge to enjoy, like Barbie, Oppenheimer, and even the leggy Elemental. Even the expansive multiverse-oriented Across the Spider-Verse provided clear reasons for why The Flash became the dud of the season. People didn’t walk out of Spider-Verse buzzing about how many universes Miles Morales traveled to, they came out loving the movie because of its pathos and dazzling visuals. The Flash, meanwhile, was all CGI fan-service cameos and drab brown desert landscapes. It epitomized the worst impulses of modern blockbusters and paid a steep price for it.

Just as big of a bomb this season as The Flash was Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, a title that reinforced another problem plaguing many titles this summer: they were sequels in franchises that have been around too long. The two biggest titles of 2023 domestically were the first-ever “proper” big-screen appearance of Mario and Barbie. By contrast, Dial of Destiny promised just another Indiana Jones movie, The Flash hinged its marketing on “Michael Keaton is back!” and Transformers: Rise of the Beasts tried to revive a franchise that's been running on fumes for over a decade. Even Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One inspired shrugs from moviegoers, as the seven Mission: Impossible in 27 years just didn’t feel as special to people as, say, the second Top Gun in 26 years.

Back in January 2011, Brandon Gray of Box Office Mojo observed that the then-upcoming slate of 2011 tentpoles would deliver more fourth and fifth installments in individual franchises than ever before. That feels borderline quaint now considering we’re on Fast X and summer 2023 delivered two separate installments in the DC Extended Universe, which spans well over ten movies. As an entire year, 2011 delivered $10.1 billion, the lowest yearly haul between 2009 and 2019. That over-reliance on follow-ups held the 2011 domestic box office back and it’s now come back to bite the summer 2023 North American box office. Sure, some of the financial difficulties of these titles were exacerbated by costs that skyrocketed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, projects like Dial of Destiny and The Flash bombed so badly that they would’ve required Blumhouse-level budgets to be profitable. Recognizable brand names and imagery weren’t enough to score box office success in summer 2023.

'Haunted Mansion' and 'Joy Ride' Struggled at the Box-Office

If there’s a big box office loser among studios in summer 2023, it has to be Lionsgate. This outfit had a handful of acclaimed comedies like The Blackening and Joy Ride on its summertime slate that should've been slam-dunks for being crowdpleaser hits. Instead, Lionsgate failed to deliver a single motion picture that cracked $20 million this season. Lionsgate needs a new marketing department stat, Universal or Sony/Columbia Pictures could've easily turned Joy Ride at least into a $40-ish million domestic performer. Meanwhile, two of the earliest bombs of summer 2023, Love Again and Book Club: The Next Chapter, showed that Hollywood needs to put in some modicum of effort when it comes to making movies that appeal to older women. These titles flopped not because they weren't Marvel films, but because their posters made them each look like parody films you'd see in the background of a sitcom.

Studios were also reminded of the value of good scheduling this summer, particularly when it comes to family movies. Cramming a bunch of features aimed at youngsters and their parents into just a handful of weeks doesn't work at all, everybody loses in that scenario. Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken proved this point perfectly as it cratered at the end of June 2023, coming hot off the heels of Spider-Verse and Elemental. Meanwhile, Haunted Mansion became an instant box office non-starter once it debuted sandwiched in between Barbie and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem. Similarly, did nobody think to make sure About My Father and The Machine (a pair of comedies) weren't opening on the same day?

'Asteroid City' and 'Past Lives' Had Successful Arthouse Releases

Summer 2023 was also yet another reminder that the idiotic approach from arthouse studios of releasing their titles right away into 300-400 theaters (rather than opening them in two-to-four locations initially and then gradually expanding them from there) just doesn't work. There was once some logic to this process when arthouse studios were trying to release movies theatrically during the pandemic when New York and Los Angeles movie theaters were closed. In 2023, though, this strategy makes no sense. Shortcomings had no chance to develop legs thanks to Sony Pictures Classics awkwardly dropping it into 404 theaters immediately, ditto Every Body and Blackberry premiering in 255 theaters and 449 locations, respectively, right away. These and other titles flopped immediately, thus ensuring that their theatrical runs would be gone in a flash. This is despite many of these projects both garnering lots of positive reviews and being in the mold of smaller-scale features that have done incredibly well over leggy summertime runs in the past.

The theatrical arthouse segment is rebounding a bit, as seen by Asteroid City and Past Lives (both of which kicked off their big screen journeys in just a handful of theaters) having such lucrative leggy runs. However, the world of arthouse cinema is, tragically, still an incredibly vulnerable part of the big screen ecosystem. It needs to be nurtured, a word that eluded the release patterns of so many smaller titles this season. If arthouse studios want to ensure their long-term existence (and not just get their titles on streaming services/PVOD systems in a faster fashion), they must learn from summer 2023's arthouse cinema flops and go back to more gradual release patterns for their films. Oh, and for the record, the lowest-grossing motion picture to debut in wide release (in 600+ theaters) in summer 2023 was the misguided theatrical re-release of the original Terrifier, which grossed just $339,946 despite playing in 853 locations. Remember Hollywood, just because a horror sequel makes lots of money doesn’t mean everything attached to that brand name is now gold.

What Can We Learn From Summer 2023’s Box-Office Bombs?

The summer 2023 box office really did live up to the old axiom of "it was the best of times, it was the worst of times." Barbie and Oppenheimer performed well beyond anyone's rational dreams, while even something like Elemental, while far from a massive hit, provided plenty of hope for original theatrical animated films. As for the "worst of times," the biggest flops of this season were largely cynical cash-grab sequels. That's a sharp contrast to summer 2021 and 2022, where major misfires included tragic underperformers like In the Heights and Three Thousand Years of Longing tried to inject something new into the world of summertime theatrical entertainment.

Not so in summer 2023, where The Flash and Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny lost untold millions for their respective financiers despite looking exactly like the kind of motion pictures that would be guaranteed blockbusters in any other year. The fact that Sony/Columbia Pictures will see profits from mid-budget R-rated comedy No Hard Feelings much sooner than any financial participants in The Flash, Dial of Destiny, or Haunted Mansion should give everyone in this business pause. Some franchises don’t need to run on forever even if they produced lots of money in 2011.

Instead of just shoveling heaps of money into Fast X and praying it can barely break even worldwide, maybe instead invest in distinctive visions from newer filmmakers like A.V Rockwell and Isabel Sandoval. A24 putting cash into original projects like Past Lives and Talk to Me has paid off handsomely, ditto Warner Bros. handing Greta Gerwig lots of money to make something visually striking with Barbie. Even Disney will see way more money this summer from the original feature Elemental than the cash sinkhole that was Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. Plus, if the grim dialogue-heavy Oppenheimer can become the biggest non-Dark Knight Christopher Nolan movie ever domestically, then the sky's the limit for what kinds of movies can become summertime smashes.