The summer blockbuster has been quite literally the centerpiece of Hollywood's calendar year for just about a half-century. Originating in 1975 with the record-obliterating, sustained success of Steven Spielberg's shark thriller Jaws, summer movies have been a hype train that audiences rely upon for good old fashioned spectacle and thrills (sometimes even more than that, if we're lucky).

The summer blockbuster has seen highs and lows, both critically and commercially: for every Avengers: Endgame, it would appear there is at least one The Adventures of Pluto Nash or Battlefield Earth. Some of these massively scaled summer movies strike it big with critics and audiences, and are remembered as classics of big-budget motion picture alchemy. These are 10 of the best summer blockbuster movies of all time, all of them perfect from start to finish.

10 'Mad Max: Fury Road' (2015)

Directed by George Miller

Traditional logic doesn't generally suggest the fourth installment in a series that's around 40 years old will blow everything that came before it out of the water, win half a dozen Oscars (virtually sweeping technical categories) and pretty soon thereafter find itself landing on roundups of the best films ever made. But George Miller has never been a conventional director, and Mad Max has always been a series that lives up to its name.

In Mad Max: Fury Road, Max (Tom Hardy taking over for Mel Gibson) wanders the Wasteland before finding himself in the midst of a race to freedom, as Imperator Furiosa (Charlize Theron) faces the wrath of Immortan Joe (Hugh Keays-Byrne) as she flees his Citadel with four of his sex slaves. Fury Road is the movie the Babe and Happy Feet filmmaker wanted to make for decades, and it shows. It is enormous, magnificent, and there's a case to be made for it being the best action movie ever. As for this year's prequel Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga... it's pretty magnificent, too, just quite different—more concerned with character than events. The world-building pure technical craft of these movies has been consistent across the board.

9 'Aliens' (1986)

Directed by James Cameron

Seven years after Ridley Scott's original landmark Alien lit a trail of wildfire at the box office and even won an Oscar (Best Visual Effects), James Cameron took over and delivered essentially what you'd hope every sequel to a successful entertainment would be: it delivers on what made the original so special, just bigger and better in nearly every way.

In Aliens, Ellen Ripley (Sigourney Weaver) returns to LV-426 after being in cryosleep for decades. This time, it's war; that was the tagline, and Aliens delivered upon it by giving audiences an action-heavy genre blend that stunned critics and filmgoers. It remains a touchstone for all the genres it weaves together: horror, action, sci-fi, and Weaver made history with a Best Actress nomination, a rarity that was all but unheard of for such genre films.

8 'E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial' (1982)

Directed by Steven Spielberg

The Academy really drops the ball (or perhaps it's more like an inability to gauge how films will hold up over time) sometimes. Case in point, Steven Spielberg's masterpiece about an alien trying to get back home, the best science fiction family film ever made, lost Best Picture to Richard Attenborough's stodgy Gandhi, a handsome but rather interminable biopic that's honestly kind of a chore to sit through. It wasn't the first time a populist masterwork from Spielberg was sleighted by the Academy, nor would it be the last.

Oscars aside, E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial left one hell of a mark; in fact, it broke a record from 1977 (more on that in a bit) and became the highest-grossing movie ever at the time. A 2002 re-release with digitally inserted walkie-talkies received scorn (and a South Park parody), but the original theatrical cut is what's most readily available these days. Don't mess with perfection.

7 'Avengers: Endgame' (2019)

Directed by Joe and Anthony Russo

A half-decade later, it's pretty much impossible to not look at Endgame as the end of an era. The first fifth or so of this century saw movie budgets expand The 22nd entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (and the conclusion of the Infinity Saga) saw dozens of heroes (most centrally the OG Avengers played by Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Scarlett Johansson and Jeremy Renner) innovate time travel and ultimately team up against Josh Brolin's intergalactic menace, Thanos. This was an unprecedented amalgamation, and the ultimate event movie. Audiences across the world cheered in cinemas when characters that had been carefully developed for over a decade, all appeared on-screen together to save the universe; how could they not?

The master stroke comes at the very end, though: after all the (brilliant, enormously spectacular) action, the picture closes on Evans' Captain America, dancing cheek-to-cheek with new bride Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell) after choosing to hang up the mantel to live out his days as a family man. It's something that a general audience can actually connect with, and walk away from feeling all the better for watching it. It's just a damn smart way to end a movie.

6 'Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2' (2011)

Directed by David Yates

Many fans and critics will single out 2003's The Prisoner of Azkaban as the most artistically ambitious of the franchise, and perhaps they're right, but the long-running Harry Potter series' finale is the entry with the most pure punch. Plain and simple, this is an action film, an uncommonly explosive one at that. There actually was enough story here to justify two movies (eat your heart out, Hunger Games and Twilight) and Deathly Hallows Part 2 is where everything pays off. Oh, does it ever pay off.

Picking up immediately after the heartbreaking (the death of a hero) and stakes-raising (the villain obtains the Elder Wand) conclusion of Part I, this final film is a mad dash to the Battle of Hogwarts, which is as spectacular and moving as anyone could have hoped it would be. None of the massive magic would have quite the impact it needed if director David Yates didn't hit the requisite emotional beats from J.K. Rowling's book. The best scene of Deathly Hallows on the page and on film has always been Harry's (Daniel Radcliffe) final conversation with Dumbledore (Michael Gambon) in something like limbo, where the boy wizard's mentor delivers what's essentially the message of the entire seires: "Do not pity the dead, Harry. Pity the living, and, above all those who live without love."

5 'The Dark Knight' (2008)

Directed by Christopher Nolan

In the summer of 2008, the superhero genre changed forever. In May, Iron Man kick-started what would become the most lucrative film franchise ever. Then in July, the second installment of Christopher Nolan's Batman trilogy became a cultural sensation only a handful of movies in history could even compare to. Christian Bale returned under the cape and cowl, but it was Heath Ledger's method, often shocking take on the Joker that had everyone talking months before the movie opened to critical acclaim and record box office. Ledger would ultimately win a posthumous Oscar for Best Supporting Actor.

Batman Begins told an origin story pretty much perfectly if a bit safely; the sequel takes narrative risks right and left (the biggest would be blowing up Maggie Gyllenhaal's Rachel Dawes about halfway through the movie, a move unlike anything a blockbuster on this scale had done before), and it all ultimately plays out far more like a crime film in the vein of Martin Scorsese and Michael Mann than something, say, Richard Donner would make.

4 'Jaws' (1975)

Directed by Steven Spielberg

The movie that started it all remains one of the best of its ilk, not to mention arguably the best thriller ever made. In bringing Peter Benchley's bestseller of the same name about a great white munching on New Englanders to the big screen (the author co-wrote the screenplay), Spielberg was adamant about upping the spectacle and tension. For all the confident directorial maneuvering (especially commendable considering this was an infamously perilous production), M.V.P. here is probably John Williams, whose score is genius in its primitiveness. It's a touchstone for film music that most filmgoers can reference without hesitation.

The sequels that followed all fall somewhere between pointless and atrocious, but nothing could tarnish the craftsmanship and ingenuity that made Steven Spielberg a household name, and the all-time king of summer blockbusters.

3 'Blade Runner' (1982)

Directed by Ridley Scott

Let's be clear about one thing up front: The best way—hell, the only way— to experience Ridley Scott's science fiction masterpiece is in its 1992 Director's Cut, or better yet the slightly enhanced Final Cut from 2007. Based on Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep? by Phlip K. Dick, the science fiction noir hybrid stars Harrison Ford as an officer tasked with eliminating "Replicant" androids before falling in love with Rachel (Sean Young), an android of the Tyrell corporation he's investigating.

What is it that makes us human? No, seriously, think about that one: what makes us human? It's this question, and the movie's audiovisually breathtaking swing at answering it, that makes Blade Runner something that everyone with so much as a passing interest in film art should witness at least once, or over and over. It's a visual reference for every picture in this genre that followed, and when you let it all in, Blade Runner is a spiritual experience.

2 'Spider-Man 2' (2004)

Directed by Sam Raimi

Though the modern era truly began with 2000's overall terrific, inspiredly strange X-Men, the superhero movie boom reached fever pitch with 2002's optimistic, kinetic Spider-Man from Sam Raimi. With record-breaking box office (it set the opening weekend record by a country mile at the time) comes the responsibility to deliver an excellent sequel. Starting with a character-rich, laser-focused screenplay from Ordinary People scribe Alvin Sargent, Spider-Man 2 improves upon a well-liked original in absolutely every way. Even with the MCU and The Dark Knight now on the table 20 years later, theres's a case to be made for it still being the best film in the genre.

Spider-Man 2 opens and ends on the eyes of Mary-Jane Watson (Kirsten Dunst); that's because this is as much a romance as an action film. Peter Parker (Tobey Maguire) faces existential crisis in a struggle to defend New York City from Doctor Otto Octavius (Alfred Molina) while feeling he's failing in his compartmentalized personal life. At risk of understatement, Spider-Man 2 transcends its genre because it's a movie about life: it's about the toughest choices we make, the imperfections we live with, and doing what's right even when it isn't easy. This is as good as big-budget Hollywood magic has ever been.

1 'Star Wars: Episode IV- A New Hope' (1977)

Directed by George Lucas

Simply put, the original Star Wars is everything you could possibly want from a blockbuster movie, and it's far more movie than anyone in 1977 knew they could realistically expect. Long before the, erm, divisiveness that would come with much later installments and expansions, the first space voyage into a galaxy far, far away was an immediate phenomenon that's retrospectively all the more appealing for its narrative simplicity.

Fox famously didn't believe in George Lucas' sci-fi (well, Lucas himself will tell you it's actually a space fantasy) adventure about "a boy, a girl, and a galaxy," leading to the biggest blunder in entertainment law history (Lucas retained merchandising rights, where he made his fortune). Lucas has always been the idea man, a genuine creative genius who populated his own world in a way few creatives have ever even attempted. And Star Wars (as it was originally titled) is an all-time benchmark of film editing and pacing. In just one minute over two hours, Lucas has introduced the galaxy, the heroes, the villains, and the mysterious Force that guides Luke (Mark Hamill), Leia (Carrie Fisher) and reluctant good guy Han (Harrison Ford) to save the day.