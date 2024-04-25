The Big Picture Summer Camp is a heartwarming comedy starring Diane Keaton, Kathy Bates, and Alfre Woodard.

The film follows the lifelong friendship of three women attending a summer camp reunion.

Directed by Castille Landon, the movie promises a fresh take on a classic comedy setting with a talented cast.

Nothing quite beats a fun comedy, and this summer comes a fresh and original new film by Roadside Attractions. From the producer of Book Club arrives the first official trailer for Summer Camp, which features Diane Keaton, Kathy Bates, and Alfre Woodard in a heartwarming, but hilarious comedy about love and friendship.

The film centers on Nora, Ginny, and Mary, played by Keaton, Bates, and Woodard, respectively, who have been close friends since childhood. Every year they would spend summer together at sleepaway camp, but as the years have passed, their opportunities to spend time with each other have continued to decline. However, they get a brand-new chance to restore some energy back into their lifelong friendship as they are given the opportunity to attend a summer camp reunion, which presents itself with its own form of hijinks.

The trailer effectively showcases the premise of the film, which appears to be held strongly together by a cast of talented actors. While comedies in camp settings are nothing new, the trailer does promise a fun take from the perspective of veteran actors, which could bring some new life to the often-revisited trope. Castille Landon, who previously helmed films such as After We Fell, directs the upcoming movie and also pens the screenplay. Additional cast members include Eugene Levy, Beverly D'Angelo, Dennis Haysbert, Nicole Richie, Josh Peck, and Betsy Sodaro, among several others. The film is set to be released in theaters during the summer movie season on May 31.

The Latest Comedy Starring Diane Keaton Comes From the Producer of ‘Book Club’

Alongside starring in the film, Keaton serves as a producer on the upcoming project alongside Dori A. Rath, Stephanie Heaton-Harris, and Tyler W. Konney. Alex Saks, who previously produced Book Club, will also be producing the upcoming movie. Similarly to Book Club, which also starred Keaton in the lead role, Summer Camp will be debuting in theaters during the beginning of the summer movie season as counterprogramming to the traditional blockbusters that release during the window. The movie will be opening against Young Woman and the Sea and Ezra, but perhaps the latest comedy film can resonate with a similar audience and stand out in an already crowded slate. Until then, you can check out the hilarious new trailer below.

Summer Camp will be released in theaters on May 31. Check out the official trailer for the upcoming comedy film above.