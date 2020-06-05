Summer Games Done Quick 2020 Moves Event Online Due to COVID-19

Summer Games Done Quick has announced that its physical event for 2020 will be canceled due to state guidelines regarding the COVID-19 pandemic. The event, which runs from August 16-23, will be taken to the official Games Done Quick Twitch channel and players will speedrun from the safety of their homes.
For those unfamiliar with Games Done Quick, the event has players speedrunning through various games and viewers donate in exchange for this competitive entertainment. Since 2010, Games Done Quick has raised more than $26 million for charities around the world, and this Summer Games Done Quick will be done in support of Doctors Without Borders.
Here’s the press release:
June 5, 2020 — Games Done Quick today announced that it will be canceling its physical Summer Games Done Quick (SGDQ) 2020 event taking place in Bloomington, MN, in accordance with state guidelines surrounding the COVID-19 epidemic. The event will instead take place online on the official Games Done Quick Twitch channel where runners will participate from the safety of their homes.
Summer Games Done Quick 2020 Online will run from August 16-23, 2020 in support of Doctors Without Borders / Médecins Sans Frontières. Donations can be made directly to the charity during the event via the viewing page available at GamesDoneQuick.com. One hundred percent of all SGDQ 2020 Online donations go directly to Doctors Without Borders.
“We would like to thank the community for its patience while we were figuring out the best way to proceed with Summer Games Done Quick 2020,” said Kasumi Yogi, Director of Marketing and Business Development at Games Done Quick. “We’re excited to continue showcasing some of the most talented speedrunners in the world while observing best practices to keep everyone safe in the midst of a global pandemic.”
“We are extremely excited that SGDQ will be held online this year,” said Jeremy Wells, Fundraising Manager at Doctors Without Borders. “We’ll be able to keep up the momentum of MSF’s biggest annual global fundraiser, while also acknowledging the challenges we are all facing during these unprecedented times. See you online in August!”
Since 2010, Games Done Quick has raised more than $26 million for charities around the world, including Doctors Without Borders / Médecins Sans Frontières, Prevent Cancer Foundation, Direct Relief, AbleGamers, and the Organization for Autism Research.