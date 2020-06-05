Summer Games Done Quick 2020 Moves Event Online Due to COVID-19

Summer Games Done Quick has announced that its physical event for 2020 will be canceled due to state guidelines regarding the COVID-19 pandemic. The event, which runs from August 16-23, will be taken to the official Games Done Quick Twitch channel and players will speedrun from the safety of their homes.

For those unfamiliar with Games Done Quick, the event has players speedrunning through various games and viewers donate in exchange for this competitive entertainment. Since 2010, Games Done Quick has raised more than $26 million for charities around the world, and this Summer Games Done Quick will be done in support of Doctors Without Borders.

Here’s the press release: