GKIDS, the highly-praised and Academy Award nominated producer, has announced that it has acquired the North American rights to Summer Ghost, a short feature from acclaimed Japanese illustrator, Ioundraw. The company plans to release the feature in theaters this summer, with an all-new English dub and along with a documentary discussing the short film’s production.

Summer Ghost tells the story of three friends as they test an urban legend of a spirit girl who can be summoned by fireworks. The student friend group all have their individual problems in life. Tomoya is held back from the life of his dreams. Aoi feels like she may never find a place for someone like her in the world, and Ryo has his bright future suddenly stolen from him. Each one hopes that meeting the spirit girl one summer night will help them find answers to their questions about their uncertain futures and bring them relief from their emotional struggles.

The story was developed from a single illustration and features original character designs. The short film is produced by a brand-new animation studio established in 2019, known as Flat Studio. Novelist Hirotaka “Otsuichi” Adachi joined the production as screenwriter, along with internationally renowned pianist Akira Kosemura for the feature’s soundtrack. Summer Ghost also is Ioundraw's directorial debut.

loundraw’s art is known for its unique aesthetic and attention to detail. His illustrations demonstrate how detailed spatial designs, use of color, and depth of field can blend and bring to life beautiful scenarios and characters, or provide an original perspective on usual situations. loundraw found success on online platforms which led to the artist providing key visuals for projects such as I Want to Eat Your Pancreas, which has since been adapted into a theatrical film.

The artist also found success in debuting an original anime on Youtube called Until Dreams Awaken, which has garnered over 2 million views and features music by the popular Japanese rock band, BUMP OF CHICKEN. loundraw’s most recent work includes serving as concept designer for the anime adaptation of Josee, the Tiger and the Fish.

President of GKids, David Jesteadt, released a statement regarding the company's acquisition of the feature’s rights as well as praising the production, stating:

We are very excited to introduce American audiences to a major new talent. With Summer Ghost, loundraw has transferred his emotive illustration style to a story of human connection that meets our current moment.

Look for Summer Ghost in theaters this summer, and watch loundraw’s art in action in the gorgeous trailer below:

