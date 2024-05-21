The Big Picture Amanda Batula played a vital role in creating and growing the success of Loverboy as Kyle Cooke's wife.

Amanda faced self-doubt and had to reconsider her role in Loverboy, realizing she's capable of branching out on her own.

Amanda's supportive nature and potential contributions have enhanced both Summer House and Bravo, leading to exciting new opportunities.

Viewers met Amanda Batula back in Season 1 of Summer House, and during that time, she was only one of Kyle Cooke's flings, but as time went on, they grew closer and closer, which led to them being in a relationship and now being husband and wife. During Summer House, Kyle had always mentioned wanting to start his own business, and it wasn't until Season Two of the show that he decided to start his own brand / company of alcoholic beverages called Loverboy. When he started this company, he was on his own but asked for Amanda's help to create what the brand looked like and all the marketing for the company. It was an arduous journey for Amanda to become a full-time employee and founder of the brand, but she has helped Kyle create what the brand is like today, and without her help, it would not be as successful as it is.

But with great success, the relationship hit a point where Amanda had to realize if Loverboy was where she wanted to be. Before Loverboy, Amanda used to be at another company but left it to be full-time support for Kyle. However, with the company flourishing, she had to take a step back and think about whether she was doing everything she wanted to do for herself. An issue that she has had for many years, as she explains on the show, is feeling self-doubt about her worth. In reality, Amanda should know her worth because without Loverboy, she would not be where she is now, and she can see she is capable of branching out on her own. Besides being great in her professional life, she has brought a new life to Summer House, with her being more involved now. Thanks to her, viewers have had the opportunity to meet Paige DeSorbo and Hannah Berner, and she has brought a fresh and younger vibe to the show. Not only has she been a critical factor in Summer House, but even Bravo has seen her worth by bringing her into their spinoff Winter House. Thanks to Amanda, there have been many successes in her professional work and on the show, and she needs to realize she has the potential to create anything she sets her mind to.

The Queen of Loverboy

When thinking of the brand Loverboy, viewers may think the first thing that comes to mind is its founder, Kyle Cooke, and the show Summer House, since it is always shown. However, viewers may forget that Amanda Batula created the brand and its creativity. Sure, Kyle is the face of the company since he is the principal founder, but he is also the central presence when it comes to events and talking about them. Amanda is the one who created the colors that are specific to the brand, the way it is showcased through social media, and even the leading creator for the merch, which even Kyle himself has said is one of the most popular parts of the company. She has been able to get to where she is now thanks to her education and her past job opportunities at L'Occitane, which brought her to see what it would be to handle any marketing needs for a brand on a larger scale, so the move to Loverboy may have been easier since she took control of everything creative.

Throughout the current season of Summer House, it has been seen that Amanda has shown some doubts in herself that she may not be as motivated as she was at the beginning of Loverboy. There have been many instances where Kyle and Amanda have gotten into arguments because they carry much of their work back into the home, and the arguments would start to build up and spill during their weekends in The Hamptons. Even though Amanda may be hitting a slump on the brand, she still wants to seek opportunities to own something that is hers and screams at her from the creative side to the product itself. Amanda feels tied down to Loverboy because it is something she started with Kyle, but knowing everything she has done, it is time to put all her creativity into something that will be hers. Thinking Kyle would be supportive of her exploring another venture came to bite her, though, because Kyle shut her down, which was not an incredible sight since a partner is supposed to be supportive of each other.

Paige and Ciara tell Amanda her Potential

This situation made Amanda start to doubt herself and her abilities when she should have seen what she had been able to create from the ground up. Thankfully, she doesn't have to do this alone because Paige DeSorbo and Ciara Miller stood up to Kyle to open their eyes about Amanda and her potential, which shows they are Amanda's ride-or-die until the end. What makes Amanda a fan-favorite is not only the fact that she is Kyle Cooke's other half, but also the fact that she is an extraordinary girl who enjoys having fun during the weekends in the Hamptons with her friends but also is open about enjoying a balance in her lifestyle and being so open about wanting a future family. It's always interesting to see when a Bravolebrity is ready to start the next significant chapter of their lives. Amanda being open about it and showing her fears of becoming a mother makes her very real and relatable.

Amanda has brought a breath of fresh air to the network, and thanks to her, she introduced Paige Desorbo and Hannah Berner to become what they are today. Amanda has always been the mother figure on the show because of her calm and motherly nature, but she is not afraid to have fun. Bravo has shown its support towards her by being supportive of her brand, Loverboy, by allowing her to join the Summer House spinoff Winter House, and even by having the chance to host the TikTok live portion of BravoCon. Amanda has had the opportunity to be a part of great things throughout her career and should see how great she is in her professional life. She should know her worth and work towards her next ample opportunity, whether it is still with Loverboy or a venture of her own, knowing she also has a support system around her. Summer House airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo and streams the next day on Peacock. Watch on Peacock