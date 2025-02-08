Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke were one of Summer House's it couples. Then, right before the two were set to get married, Radke suddenly called the wedding off. Now, Radke is talking about how much he lost on the wedding that never happened, which could have been avoided had he spoken to Hubbard and cancelled the wedding beforehand, when the cancellation policy was still in effect. Radke was on The Viall Files podcast where he revealed that the would-be wedding cost him upwards of $150,000. He stated that the reason for their break-up was "relationship issues" and not that he cheated on her, as many fans of the show believed.

Radke explained to host Nick Viall what he invested in the wedding. “The amount of money we invested in all of,” he said. “I missed the cancellation for our wedding to get a full refund by seven days. I wasn’t thinking about canceling anything other than trying to get on the same page with [Lindsay]. Had I been about seven days sooner, I would have saved around $150,000. But that wasn’t in my brain,” he said. “I was just trying to land the plane with her.” He went on to calim that the delay in canceling the wedding not only cost him money but that it also cost him a lot of "pain and misery." He did not state what him calling the wedding off did to Hubbard.

Lindsay Hubbard Has Since Moved On

Later in the podcast, Radke talked about the spotlight being turned on his relationship and how it felt to have people attack him for leaving Hubbard so close to their wedding. “It felt, to me, as a male getting a public platform and trying to defend myself, it just didn’t feel right, even though I felt like I did what I think you do is right, which is, if it’s not right to move forward with the wedding, you don’t,” he said. “I didn’t want to be that guy that stood up there and [knew] it wasn’t right."

Since Radke called off their engagement, Hubbard went on to reconnect with a former boyfriend, Turner Kufe. The pair have a daughter, who was born in December, but now sources have alleged that the two have broken up with each other. Still, Hubbard moved on and had a child without Radke, all after he called off their wedding much later than he should have, as Radke himself admitted.

You can see Radke and Hubbard on Bravo's Summer House.