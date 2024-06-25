The Big Picture Ashley Wirkus supports Carl's handling of final convo with Lindsay, calling him "super well-spoken."

Wirkus twins' history with Carl shows reason for Ashley's defense, believing Carl has worked hard to change since his early years on the series.

Ashley points out Carl's sobriety and states Lindsay and Carl were not a "right match," with no surprise they didn't work out.

Season 8 of Summer House was book-ended by the demise of the relationship between longtime friends and cast mates, Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke. After a summer of endless fights and miscommunications between the reality stars, Carl has taken a lot of heat from his former fiancé for his choice to have cameras picked back up after the season had concluded, to capture more chaos between the combative couple.

Lindsay claims to have been blindsided by the way that the conversation ended, with their plans to move forward with the wedding abruptly ending. For his part, Carl maintains that his intention to film the conversation was to ensure that the couple could get back on the same page before they took the walk down the aisle. The fan base has been divided over who is ultimately at fault for the demise of the relationship. But Carl recently had an unexpected champion step into his corner.

'Summer House' Alum Ashley Wirkus Is Team Carl Radke

Ashley Wirkus appeared in the first two seasons of Summer House, as the more level-headed of the two Wirkus twins. Her sister, Lauren Wirkus, initiated an unfortunate situationship with Carl in the very first episode, and Ashley was almost immediately against the match based on the noncommittal energy Carl was giving to her beloved twin. Ashley had been married to her husband Brad for two years before appearing on the show, and she seemed to be present to provide a watchful eye for her then still single sister. Carl gave Ashley many opportunities to doubt his intentions, and she was right to keep a close eye on the romantic huckster of the house. Considering how poorly he treated her twin sister, it is somewhat surprising to see Lauren rise to his defense so many years later, especially considering how his relationship with her one-time friend Lindsay came to an end.

In an exclusive interview with Us Weekly, Ashley was surprisingly team Carl, asserting that, in her opinion, he had "handled himself very, very well" in that final conversation with Lindsay. She continued to say that the Loverboy sales rep had been "super well-spoken," and that she felt it was obvious he was trying "really hard to make it work." In response to the idea that Carl had "set up" Lindsay to be blindsided, Ashley explained that from what she saw, Carl was simply trying to have an honest conversation and that did not go over well with his temperamental fiancé. Voicing the opinion almost every viewer must be thinking after watching Season 8, Ashley observed, "I don't know much about the relationship, but from what I saw on TV, they did everyone a favor by not being together."

Speaking about her and Lindsay's relationship, Ashley observed that their friendship pre-dated filming the series and that Lindsay attended her wedding. However, for whatever reason, once filming began, the relationship soured. She noted that while she did not know why they became estranged, she assumed it was because she had left Summer House and was no longer a part of that world. While she has lost touch completely with Lindsay, Ashley mentioned that she has had a few interactions with Carl more recently and applauds his sobriety. She noted that sober Carl differed greatly from the man she knew in her time on the series, saying she had always known he was a great person. Overall, she summed up the conversation by once again observing that he and Lindsay were not a "right match," seeming not surprised that the couple had not worked out in the long run.

