The Big Picture Lindsay and Carl's long-standing issues were further fueled by their differing communication styles and past relationship patterns.

Carl's tendency to initiate relationships and then sabotage them before they get serious contributed to the downfall of his engagement with Lindsay.

Both Lindsay's combative behavior when drinking and Carl's pattern of emotional charlatanism played a role in the breakdown of their relationship.

Now that the Summer House Season 8 reunion is over, hopefully the break-up drama will be behind Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke before next season filming. There was little resolution over the issue of whether Carl deliberately intended to terminate the engagement when cameras went back up after the season wrapped. Reunion host, Andy Cohen, insists that he spoke with production and that they had not been aware that the conversation would end in a broken engagement, instead saying it was the producers' idea to resume filming to get some resolution where Carl and Lindsay stood after the couple spent the majority of the season fighting. Lindsay insists she was blindsided, and that Carl coordinated an effort with production to frame her as the problem. While the fandom is divided over who is ultimately at fault for the canceled wedding, the pair each has reason to feel the other is to blame.

What complicates the matter further is just how long Lindsay and Carl have been on the series together. Patterns of behavior help to define a person's character, and for those individuals appearing year after year on reality TV, viewers can pick up certain traits. Lindsay often has difficulty admitting fault in a confrontation, and her habit of denying or deflecting conversations that the cast wish to address doesn't speak in her favor when it comes to the downfall of the relationship. For Carl, his history of dating and ditching the women he brings into the share house is a pattern that can be described as a romantic bait and switch. Of course, viewers do not truly "know" the individuals on their screens, but over time, observant viewers do get to know the character traits presented season after season.

'Summer House' Shows Carl's Pattern in Relationships

Lindsay's combative personality when drinking and refusal to take responsibility when arguments escalate beyond reason certainly contributed to the end of her relationship with Carl. However, Carl's history of baiting women into a relationship only to switch up the scenario by finding a means to terminate things before it gets too serious is a pattern that also informs his failed relationship with Lindsay. Carl is a romantic huckster, advertising a willingness to pursue a relationship only to offer the ladies a defective dalliance instead. His people-pleasing leads to a posture of being someone who wants a serious connection, but once one is established, he bails on each relationship in distinct acts of romantic charlatanism. His latest relationship with Lindsay was an extension of this bait and switch pattern, which clearly contributed to the way things ended between them.

At the Season 8 reunion, Ciara Miller expressed the opinion that she felt West Wilson had used their flirtation to have an easy story line for his first season on the series. It is a strategy that seems to have been taken out of Carl's playbook when it comes to his "relationship" with Lauren Wurkus. During the first two seasons of Summer House, Lauren was eager to advance the relationship beyond a summer hook-up, and Carl rarely took the opportunity to disillusion her about his willingness to reciprocate. In the first season, the pair fought as often as they were friendly, but things truly went south for their summer fling when Carl brought other women to Lindsay's birthday party as a statement to Lauren that things between them were off again. But, rather than end the relationship that he clearly had no actual interest in, Carl continued to lead Lauren on that summer by feeding into her flirtations and never clearly shutting things down. But whenever it came time to move the relationship forward, he would find an impressive way to blow it up instead.

In the second season, Carl brings Danielle Olivera into the house, whom he dated shortly after ghosting Lauren. Having two exes in the house allowed Carl to play them off each other, keeping Lauren on the line for a second season. During this season, cast mate Stephen McGee also outed a story that Carl had shared with him, recalling the time that Carl had boisterously told a group of gay men about a time when he had experimented with a man. At the Season 2 reunion, Stephen claimed that Carl brought up the story initially because he was a "people pleaser," but he regretted mentioning the story on camera to Lauren. However, after watching the way Carl treated Lauren for two seasons, Stephan also doubted if Carl even had feelings, saying if he did, they "went away very quickly."

Then in Season 3, Carl's pantry passion with newcomer Paige DeSorbo never moved past the middle-school make-out stage because Carl refused to contact Paige during the week to schedule a date, once the cameras were down and the costars had returned to New York between weekends in the Hamptons. In Season 6, a newly-sober Carl moved outside the Summer House cast to another reality TV dating pool, bringing in Love Island USA contestant Mackenzie Dipman. He introduced her to the house, and she was featured in a few episodes before Carl once again cut things short. His pattern of initiating a romantic connection, only to abandon it before there is a chance for a serious relationship to form, certainly informs Carl's behavior in his relationship with Lindsay.

Carl and Lindsay's Relationship Was Always Troubled

Carl and Lindsay first tried to take their friendship to a romantic level in Season 4, but after Carl planned an unimpressive rooftop date that caused Lindsay to become activated, the spark between them fizzled for a while. Carl then initiated a tepid hook-up with cast mate Julia "Jules" Daoud, who was desperate for a new romantic story line after her disastrous courtship with Jordan Verroi. By the end of the season, Carl had also reignited his relationship with Danielle in Season 4 as well, with the pair making out on camera in the finale. Carl and Danielle later admitted at the reunion that they had also hooked up earlier in the summer and had kissed after cameras wrapped. Still, Lindsay and Carl continued their friendship, despite Carl's questionable romantic pursuits over the summer.

Then in the Season 6 finale, Lindsay and Carl reignited their romance, deciding at Amanda Batula and Kyle Cook's wedding to date each other again and see if their friendship had the potential to be something more substantial. The couple confirmed they were dating in January 2022 and had moved in together by June of that year, despite rumors that swirled about Lindsay hooking up with her Winter House cast mate, Austen Kroll. In Season 7, the couple smiled their way through everything, even while Danielle worked overtime to make her friends understand their accelerated relationship was moving at an intense pace. Carl proposed in August of that year and the wedding was set to take place in Mexico in November 2023, before he and Lindsay called off the engagement on the Summer House finale. Their relationship obviously contained more than just the scenes that viewers saw on their screens after the cast filmed together each summer, but what was shown of their tumultuous relationship over the years in Summer House is hard to ignore.

During A Breakup He Initiated, Carl Can't Own His Behavior

If Season 8 made anything clear, it is that Carl and Lindsay had built up obvious resentments towards one another in the year following their engagement. Lindsay seemed to be trying not to show her irritation with Carl, but it reared its head often, especially when she was drinking. She even crossed an unforgiveable line when she accused him of breaking his sobriety, referring to him as "Cocaine Carl," despite her awareness of his struggles with the substance in the past. However, Carl seemed dedicated to proving to viewers that Lindsay and her way of communicating while drinking was the problem in their relationship. At the reunion, Lindsay claimed that Carl had produced himself this season to plant seeds that she was the problem in their relationship. Lindsay went on to say that Carl was laying the groundwork to "villainize" her. And though Carl remained relatively meek throughout the reunion, his sometimes friend and employer Kyle voiced the opinion that Lindsay's behavior with the press after the breakup became public knowledge had been excessive.

Carl's pattern of people-pleasing in the beginning of a relationship, only to sabotage it before it becomes serious, sheds light on the downfall of his and Lindsay's engagement. Carl sent Lindsay mixed signals throughout Season 8, heatedly acknowledging their problems in one breath, but then immediately turning around to say he was committed to the relationship, even when it appeared that he was planning to end it. Like his connection with Lauren Wurkus in Season 1, it seemed that Carl needed Lindsay to be the one that actually initiated the breakup, his behavior becoming progressively less tolerable until she did. In fact, at the reunion,

Andy and the entire cast of Summer House agreed that they thought by the end of the summer it would have been Lindsay who cut the relationship ties. If Lindsay is right, and Carl spent the season trying to paint her as a villain, it would seem to be an extension of his pattern of initiating a romantic connection only to lead his partner down a noncommittal path before blowing the relationship up spectacularly in a way that forces her hand to end the relationship. Neither Lindsay nor Carl is innocent in the demise of their relationship, but Carl's history as a romantic huckster certainly helps to explain it.

