Summer House has been one of Bravo's biggest guilty pleasures. Capturing the summer antics in the Hamptons, Summer House depicts every hook-up, party, and fight. As the friend group evolves, with faces coming and going, each season of Summer House has brought a different dynamic, highlighting how beautiful and how messy friendships can get. As the alcohol flows and the fights explode, Summer House has risen to the top of the Bravo intellectual properties.

Since 2017, Summer House has evolved from some fun-seeking twenty and thirty-somethings having the time of their lives to Bravolebrities eager to have their moment. Of the over two dozen castmembers Summer House has had, some stand out, for better or for worse. Whether they are fun-loving and therefore a good time or the source of high drama, fans have been captivated by the cast season after season. These are the ten best cast members of Summer House throughout its eight seasons.

10 Lindsay Hubbard

Season 1 - Present

What a roller-coaster Lindsay Hubbard has been on since the first season of Summer House. One of the most polarizing figures on the show, Lindsay is someone who brings the shock factor season after season. Between tumultuous relationships to her inability to accept she’s ever wrong, Lindsay is what reality television is all about out. Lindsay has been at the forefront of many sound bites, including the meme-worthy, "How many sandwiches have you made for me?" Many of her summers have included toxic relationships, but her relationship in the most recent season has defined exactly who Lindsay is.

Following the breakup with Carl Radke at the end of Season 8, it’s hard to figure out where Lindsay goes next. There was certainly admiration for the pair, but they were never truly going to work. The moment he questioned his sobriety, it was over. Moving forward, Lindsay has pushed aside so many of her cast mates over the years and for her to return for another season, she might have a lot of groveling to do. Or she'll just spend the summer causing drama like a great reality star should do. Wherever you stand on Lindsay, love or hate her, she has helped make Summer House the perfect guilty pleasure.

9 Carl Radke

Season 1 - Present

Carl Radke’s journey to Summer House was quite personal. Coming in as a lady’s man, Carl seemed like he would be a cool presence on the show. As time went on and faces began to change, Carl’s character shifted. He and Kyle Cooke were thick as thieves, partying all weekend and working together on Loverboy during the week. Well, how much work Carl was doing would forever be a sticking point.

Through the tragic loss of his brother, Carl revealed his issue with substance abuse, a topic that played a major factor during his time on the show. And then there was Lindsay Hubbard. Some fans were eager to see RadHouse tie the knot, but their close friends, and intuitive fans, knew it was a disaster waiting to happen. With Carl and Lindsay being two of three original cast mates, it would be weird to see one depart, but for the sake of Carl’s mental well-being, it may be time to cut ties with the show that made him a household name.

8 Luke Gulbranson

Season 4–6

Luke Gulbranson is a difficult one because he was quite misunderstood. The Minnesota native had ideals that were much different than those of his New York counterparts. He was laid back. Until he wasn’t. When Luke was pushed to the brink, he exploded to scary levels. And that’s where many fans seemed to turn on him.

Luke's treatment of women was something that was called out by his housemates, which ensued into a brawl that producers had to step in to de-escalate. But he was a loyal person who just wanted to be a good person. It just was never portrayed that way.

7 Hannah Berner

Season 3–5

Watching Hannah Berner on Summer House might have given you whiplash. One moment, she was a bubbly bright light with Paige DeSorbo as her Giggly Squad partner in crime. The next moment, she had a royal downfall that led to her departure from the show. Hannah’s journey on the show was filled with dry humor and jokes that pushed many of her cast mates away.

Which is interesting seeing that, since her departure from Summer House, she’s been one of the most sought-after stand-up comics. Hannah knew when to call it quits, which might have been for the best for all involved. She’s happily in love with an older man, while her good pals Paige and Amanda Batula have been able to flourish on their own. If you ever run into Hannah, just don't ever bring up her dad. She might explode on you.

6 Andrea Denver

Season 6

All he wanted to do was have a nice Italian family dinner! Though supermodel and former "Blank Space" music video boy Andrea Denver’s time on Summer House was short-lived, he defied the odds of the typical bro persona that had previously filled the share house. Serving as a kind person who happened to be eye candy, Andrea was the opposite of high drama. He just wanted to have a fun summer with his friends! And he wanted to experience true love!

No one has ever had quite a big heart like Andrea Denver. He was a great housemate who truly made his time on the show worthwhile. You loved him for not making drama, which is why he wasn’t right for a reality show at the same time. Why Paige DeSorbo pass up Mr. Perfect will forever be a major question mark!

5 Stephen McGhee

Season 1–2

As the only gay cast member to appear as a full time member of the show, Stephen McGee was part of the original roster on Summer House. Having a very close bond with the Wirkus Circus, aka blonde twins Lauren and Ashley Wirkus, Stephen ultimately didn't fit the direction Summer House was going.

He was often the level-headed one, serving as the voice of reason. While he did occasionally have some run-ins with his fellow housemates, namely revealing Carl Radke's secret about another guy, Stephen was often drama and conflict-free. Stephen’s time on the show allowed him to share some important queer narratives including, bringing his housemates to New York City Pride, dating in the Hamptons, and his struggle with being openly gay to his conservative family. Perhaps his lack of high-octane drama caused his untimely departure following Season 3.

4 Amanda Batula

Season 2 - Present

When Summer House fans were first introduced to Amanda Batula, they felt bad for her because she had no idea how Kyle Cooke was treating her. Never did they expect a summer fling to turn into one of the most celebrated Bravo romances. Amanda has a kind heart and good intentions. She just had some hotheads standing in her way. Her loyalty to Kyle is what dreams are made of, even during the extreme moments of his cheating scandal.

Amanda's time on Summer House has very much been an evolution of her relationship while divulging some deeply personal struggles with her fertility. Many fans and friends have hoped better for Amanda, but she's stood strong in her ways. Amanda has tried to make a name for herself apart from being Kyle’s better half and Paige’s bestie. Once she gains her wings to truly soar, Amanda will finally feel like a real star of Summer House and not a supporting player.

3 Kyle Cook

Season 1 - Present

How could you not love Mr. Loverboy! Summer House began as a backdoor pilot through a moment on Vanderpump Rules. It all started when he compared Stassi Schroeder to Steve Jobs in the hot tub? As one of three original full-time cast mates on Summer House, Kyle Cooke is the epitome of the boy who doesn’t want to grow up. And that’s why we love him! Known for his blossoming romance with his summer fling turned girlfriend turned fiancé turned wife, Amanda Batula, Kyle has shown immense growth as a person over the years.

As the life of the party, Kyle’s mission is to have fun! And if you’re not having fun, he’ll let you know. He might even have a tantrum. Easily the face of the franchise, Kyle epitomizes what a summer in the Hamptons is all about. Though perhaps a new chapter for Kyle and Amanda is ready to be televised, fans can’t imagine a summer without him. But thankfully, that mullet is gone for good!

2 Ciara Miller

Season 5 - Present

As the first Black cast member on Summer House, Ciara Miller came in and established her place in the Hamptons. The nurse may have felt some struggles finding her footing as a new member of the friends group, but once she did, she’s since soared. Between being played by many men who have entered the share house to being on the wrong side of some misguided arguments, Ciara consistently deserved better. Which made her become one of the few characters to truly root for and want to see come out the other end as a champion.

Lindsay Hubbard will always be in the wrong for kissing Southern Charm's Austen Kroll on her birthday following Ciara's winter romance. She might always be remembered for her infamous Italian night fight with Danielle Olivera over an "idiot guy," but when she wasn’t flinging wine and glasses across the table, Ciara was a cool chick. All those boys truly missed out.

1 Paige DeSorbo

Season 3 - Present

Is there anyone sweeter than Paige DeSorbo? Bringing a perfect balance of fun and authenticity, Paige has risen to the top of the leaderboard because there’s simply nothing you can fault her for. Like many new cast members to join Summer House, Paige took a bit to establish herself. While some of her castmates weren't amused by her jokes in her confessionals, others have laughed along with her since she joined the show. The girl just knows how to roast! Now that she’s well insulated as one of the longer-tenured cast members, Paige brings a tell-it-like-it-is personality to the friend group that often needs a dose of reality.

Paige is a “girl’s girl” and has pretty much gotten along with all the girls, with the major exception of Lindsay Hubbard. But that’s because Lindsay sees Paige as a threat to her status as the Queen Bee. With her romance with Southern Charm star Craig Conover continuing to grow, perhaps Paige will be the next one to get engaged. Until then, Paige continues to dazzle as a superstar.

