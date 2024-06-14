The Big Picture Summer House needs a reset to keep it alive and refreshing, with a shift back to the ideals of the early seasons.

The volatile relationship between Lindsay and Carl may be too damaging, leading to the need for significant changes in Season 9.

The show could be salvaged through a spring-cleaning approach with a new cast or by focusing on key players like Kyle, Amanda, Paige, and Ciara.

After eight seasons, the state of Summer House, as it stands now, has run its course. What started off as some 20 and 30-somethings in a friend group enjoying their summer has blown up into a group of individuals living a life in Neverland. As much as he jokes about it, Kyle Cooke will never grow up. And neither will some of his friends. But hey, that's why we love him! Summer House needs a reset to keep it alive and refreshing. The volatile relationship between Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke is destined to leave even more lingering effects that the show may not be able to come back from unless it changes course. With Winter House in limbo and Summer House: Martha's Vineyard on pause, the same fate may be in store for Summer House unless they do some spring cleaning. This is one party that needs a deep clean.

Originally debuting in 2017, Summer House follows the antics and debauchery of a group of friends living their best lives each summer in the Hamptons. As each season went on, the friend group would adjust and shift, but no matter who was in the house, there was always high drama, as the Rosé and Loverboy were flowing and bedmates were changing. The beauty of this program is, unlike some other Bravo intellectual properties, Summer House was a more achievable dream for viewers. Sure, the current million-dollar house is likely outside most people's price range, but when the program started, Summer House reflected real people like them. And it might be time to return to those ideals.

Summer House Where to Watch *Availability in US stream

rent

buy Not available For years, this group of friends has been spending their weekends, from Memorial Day to Labour Day, at one of the most exclusive beaches on the East Coast. As soon as they arrive, they throw themselves into this luxury lifestyle. Release Date January 9, 2017 Cast Kyle Cooke , Lindsay Hubbard , Carl Radke , Amanda Batula Main Genre Reality-TV Seasons 8

'Summer House' Season 8 Focused on the Negative

Summer House Season 8 began with all the elements fans have been used to each season. There was the typical battle for bedrooms, but this time, more mild than ever. Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula were, once again, the premiere couple in the house. New faces, Jesse Solomon and West Wilson, joined in the summer fun, fulfilling the rotating friend role of the season. And then there was a revival of a previous romance that reemerged. But now they were engaged. Season 8 of Summer House was the Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard story.

For longtime viewers of Summer House, the saga of Carl and Lindsay has been a longtime coming. From friends to trial lovers, back to friends, to dating and engaged, typically they would be a couple to cheer on. Viewers love love! But from the start, they were never going to work. When they first revealed their second chance at love, it truly left a lot of people scratching their heads and asking why? Love doesn't discriminate. When the feeling is there, you can't deny it. But was there more to the story? Maybe it was for the cameras and attention, or perhaps they were two individuals who needed a close friend during a time in need. Their chemistry was never quite as promising as they believed it to be.

The engagement of Carl and Lindsay sent ripple effects into the house, and into their lives off of the show. For starters, the timing was always quite questionable. To make it official at Kyle and Amanda's wedding was highly suspect. They knew the cameras were around, so maybe don't steal the spotlight from the newlyweds? But then, with reports that Lindsay may have shared a bed with Southern Charm's Austen Kroll, it made many begin to question the validity of the start of their second go at their relationship. The relationship was marred with secrecy and a dynamic that altered existing friendships. For Carl, initially not telling Danielle Olivera about the engagement and then relegating Kyle to flower boy at the pending wedding was awful. It was heartbreaking to see two best friends forced out of the picture for petty excuses. For Lindsay, her expectations regarding men she was dating were always exceedingly high. But her control over Carl was unmatched.

Whether she wants to admit it or not, her influence over Carl and his placement working at Loverboy, Kyle's alcohol company, was damaging. Season 7 was filled with Lindsay's friends questioning the initial relationship. And she pushed back. Season 8 was filled with Lindsay's friends questioning the wedding. And she pushed back. It's never easy to admit when others are right, because they can see something you can't when you're blinded by love. Lindsay's pride truly was a major factor in the downfall of her relationship. As juicy as it was watching the drama play out, it became cringe-worthy as you truly never knew when the car crash would end. Their attacks on one another were horrible to experience. Lindsay attacked Carl and accused him of "being on something." Carl, rightly, vented to his family, only for it to cause friction for everyone involved. Yes, it was real and many viewers watching may have experienced something similar in their own lives, but that's not what Summer House is about.

With Carl and Lindsay being the central drama this season, the rest of the cast tended to have an exciting and positive summer. Unfortunately, there wasn't as much of a chance to highlight those moments. For Kyle and Amanda, they rarely got into fights, compared to previous installments. Paige Desorbo had been focusing on her relationship with Southern Charm's Craig Conover and their next steps as a couple. Danielle was attempting to connect with the other women in the house due to her fallout with Lindsay, while Gabby Prescod faded into the background. So the juiciest story line came with the budding romance between Ciara Miller and West Wilson, in a will-they-won't. Of course, viewers would learn during part one of the reunion that this story did not have a happy ending. With all the focus on Carl and Lindsay, these other stories were forced into the background, placing a dark cloud on Season 8. Where it stands now, coming back from all of this seems near impossible without some significant changes.

'Summer House' Can Still Be Salvaged

Close

Summer House is still one of the top franchises on Bravo, so pulling the plug would truly be an upsetting option. But where it stands now, Season 9 must undergo some drastic changes. The easiest of which is to clean house and start fresh. Yes, that sounds terrifying. Can Bravo find a group of friends who summer in the Hamptons willing to have their lives taped? Yes. Absolutely. That's not the hard part. It's finding another group that will catch the same spark that the early seasons did. Summer House is an escape show. Not just for the individuals living and experiencing it, but for the viewers watching it. It may be unfair to say that the cast is too "old" for Summer House, but at some point, watching 30-somethings act like they're still in their 20s becomes difficult to watch. Summer House was essentially the answer to MTV's Jersey Shore. It's okay to drop the cumulative age of the cast in a reboot situation. A spring-cleaning with a brand-new cast is not the only option, however. There are some other directions to go.

The fallout between Carl and Lindsay may make it too difficult to have them both in the house for Season 9. Yes, when a couple breaks up, sometimes a friendship can be salvaged. It worked for Carl and Lindsay in the past, but it's unlikely this time around. And trying to watch them interact for the sake of the show may not be worth it. Both Carl and Lindsay are original cast members. They've staked their claim on the program, so it would be up to one of them to throw in the towel. On paper, Carl would seem like the more logical option as he is continuing his incredible sobriety journey. But is that fair to him? Lindsay Hubbard, whether love her or hate her, believes she is the star of the show. She will never voluntarily depart. So how do you salvage something you already have?

At its core, Summer House is Kyle Cooke's show. But it's time for him and Amanda Batula to have their own spin-off dedicated to their journey together, without the outside forces bogging them down. They have alluded to being ready for a family. Let them share that new chapter on their own, with cameos from their Summer House friends. Maybe Summer House can keep key players like Paige DeSorbo and Ciara Miller and centralize the share house group around them. They have become the focal besties in the house, and they are both incredible women with incredible stories to share. Of course, in that option, players like West, Danielle, Gabby, and Jesse might be left out. Paige and Ciara are the future of the show and could be the way to save this version.

It's not new that Bravo has experienced an incredible show reaching the end of the line. The Real Housewives of New York City needed a complete reboot following Season 13. The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently experiencing a moment of limbo as their cast can't coexist any longer. And now comes Summer House. It would be such a shame to see the same thing happen to the flagship franchise that's happened to Winter House and Summer House: Martha's Vineyard. Summer is coming, so Bravo needs to act fast!

All episodes of Summer House are available to stream on Peacock in the U.S.

Watch on Peacock