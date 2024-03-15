The Big Picture Newbies are finally vibing, with West and Jesse being a hit with the OGs and viewers, providing the balance the show needed.

Freed from Lindsay's shadow, Danielle's true self shines, creating a refreshing dynamic in the house.

From relationship woes to newfound balance, Carl's growth and happiness this season are a must-see for fans.

Summer House has been on Bravo for many seasons, and it perfectly represents what it's like to have an excellent work-life balance in corporate America. Viewers of the reality series have grown to love central cast member Kyle Cooke's growth from your typical f-boy to now owning "Loverboy," a seltzer brand, with his wife, Amanda Batula, and his best friend, Carl Radke. Besides them, the main cast revolves around Lindsay Hubbard, Paige DeSorbo, Ciara Miller, and Danielle Olivera. They have been able to withstand many changes season after season, but they have always been able to come back to the show since they have been fan favorites for years. One of the main issues with the show has been the newbies they have brought in; they have not been able to get along with the cast, or they don't even mix with them, and they end up being the odd ones out. Not only have they been a struggle, but finding a group of men who mesh well with Kyle and Carl has been challenging for Bravo. The gods have answered this season, though, and Summer House looks to have finally found its rhythm back, showing why the show has been a favorite for so long.

The addition of West Wilson and Jesse Solomon, and even Gabby Prescod back into the mix, has shown these are the newbies the viewers have been waiting for to balance the vibes in the house. Not only have the newbies been killing it, but it was clear that with Danielle not being as close to Lindsay, she finally got the chance to get close to everyone in the house. With the looming issues between Carl and Lindsay starting to show, viewers will be interested in how this united House will deal with that.

Summer House For years, this group of friends has been spending their weekends, from Memorial Day to Labour Day, at one of the most exclusive beaches on the East Coast. As soon as they arrive, they throw themselves into this luxury lifestyle. Release Date January 9, 2017 Cast Kyle Cooke , Lindsay Hubbard , Carl Radke , Amanda Batula Main Genre Reality-TV Seasons 8

Thank God For the Newbies on 'Summer House'

New cast members for any show are always a struggle because they need to mesh well with the original cast, and they also need to be likable for viewers to watch them. Summer House is one of the Bravo shows that have struggled to find people to mesh with a cast that has known each other for a long time, and they have a lot of internal drama that may be a lot to take in for new people. Last season, viewers got four newbies, and Gabby Prescod was the only one who returned for another season. With the divide in the house, she gravitated towards Lindsay and built a good bond, but this stopped her from creating genuine connections with the other girls. This season, Gabby seems more relaxed and even more enjoyable with her side remarks about the house feeling light without Lindsay and Carl without her having to say it. She is the only "ally" Lindsay has, so it'll be interesting to see if her alliance with her will shift at some point.

Related A Complete Relationship Timeline of 'Summer House's' Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard Carl and Lindsay were proving the best friend to lovers trope, but what went wrong to break off their engagement?

When it comes to new boys, no one has been able to get to the level of enjoyment of Kyle and Carl. Last season, viewers got the chance to meet Chris Leoni, and he seemed like a hopeful candidate for the long run; ultimately, he didn't come back for the next season, but it was time to find new boys. Enter West Wilson and Jesse Solomon. From the start, viewers quickly fell in love with West since he brought a different charm to the house and could have great conversations with the girls, especially Ciara. She has gone through her fair share of summer flings, and with West, fresh air can swoop her off her feet. Even though viewers have only seen Jesse Solomon for one episode, his "Pete Davidson" quirkiness makes it easy for anyone to like him instantly, and his flirting with fan-favorite Paige DeSorbo shows he is not scared to show his personality even though she is in a perfect relationship with Craig Conover.

Danielle's Vibe Is Better This Season on 'Summer House'

Image via BravoTV.

Coming into this season, the viewer's biggest problem would be how Daniella would go into the house after dealing with the fallout of her friendship with Lindsay. Danielle was always Lindsay's right-hand man and the person who would sometimes fight her battles. Because she was always Team Lindsay, she didn't have a relationship with any of the house girls, which became sad to watch at times because she was only known as Lindsay's sidekick. This season, since she is not fully back to being friends with Lindsay, Danielle can be her true self with all of the girls, and it brings a breath of fresh air to the house that hasn't been seen in years.

Even though she has returned to being friends with Lindsay, she recently said on Watch What Happens Live that as the season progresses, her stance might change on how the breakup between Carl and Lindsay came about since they hadn't seen what happened behind closed doors. These comments came after viewers saw Lindsay Hubbard question Carl's sobriety during a recent episode of Summer House. Danielle and Lindsay may be close now, but Danielle needs to pay close attention to what her friend says about her since viewers will find out that she leaked a story about Craig Conover during a new episode.

Carl Has a Better Attitude This Season

Carl Radke has gone through many changes during his time on the show. He has been Carl 2.0, 3.0, 4.0, and 5.0, but the most significant change was his relationship with Lindsay and being engaged to her. Viewers have always had a special place for Carl in their hearts because of all the personal issues he has gone through, but he has matured so much throughout the years and become a better version of himself. Even though last season should have been the best time since he was engaged to Lindsay, dealing with the drama between her and Danielle and the whole house hating his relationship was challenging.

Coming into this season, viewers can see he is refreshed and ready to have fun this summer since it was the one before his wedding. With him being sober, it was a struggle at the beginning to find a good balance on how to have with the house, but after this last episode, it was apparent he has found that balance of still being able to have fun with his friends even though he is sober. This season is big since viewers will see what happened between him and Lindsay and why he ended his engagement, but it is clear he has had a weight lifted off his shoulders since he is looking happier than ever.

New episodes of Summer House are airing Thursday on Bravo. Past seasons are streaming on Peacock.

Watch On Peacock