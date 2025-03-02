Season 9 of Summer House has just started airing – and after watching the first episode, of the reality series, its obvious the show needs a major cast shakeup. Over the past nine seasons, we've had four main fixtures on the show — Kyle Cooke, Carl Radke, Lindsay Hubbard, and Amanda Batula. Although we have grown up watching these four on Summer House, this season proves that they have grown out of the show. The premise of Summer House is a group of friends who like to party, go out, and hookup with each other in a share house in the Hamptons — and the four OGs are no longer doing any of the sort. Even the newer cast members aren't stepping up to the plate this season. As much as fans love the current cast, it's time to shake thinhgs up and bring in fresh blood.

The 'Summer House' Cast's Age Is Starting to Show in Season 9