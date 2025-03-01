This season of Summer House is teeming with tension as four different people who are exes are residing in the Hamptons house. Lindsay Hubbard is giving ex-fiancé Carl Radke the cold shoulder as he tries to feign support for her pregnancy, and Ciara Miller is attempting to humble West Wilson after he misled her during their relationship and mistreated her in the wake of their breakup. After being deservedly eviscerated by Ciara, her friends, and social media, West immediately, almost reflexively, did some press to clear up his side and drive home the fact that he just wasn’t that into Ciara. It stung Ciara that he couldn’t take accountability and talk to her about his feelings candidly, or even give her a heads-up that he was giving interviews about it.

After avoiding each other, Ciara and West were forced to sit across from one another alongside all their castmates. West was squirming and, once again, was just telling Ciara what he thought she wanted to hear. Ciara was agitated that West attributed her anger to him simply not liking her nearly as much as she liked him, which is such a cop-out. West was given many opportunities to not hurt her feelings, and he instead chose to avoid direct conflict and save face by leading her on, and that's why Ciara was hurt by his actions. Ciara needs to realize that she will never have an adult conversation with West because he has a lot of growing up to do, and she's giving him far too much credit.

West Will Never Understand What He Did Wrong

Ciara and West initially seemed like a cute couple that would be able to weather the torrential reality TV storm. Viewers knew that she could do a lot better than him, so a relationship with West didn't seem too risky. Ciara is a model and nurse whose career is only just beginning. When she got together with West, he was an unemployed guy who made a media career out of being a "bro" and was good at banter but always inexplicably sweaty. Ciara spelled out her boundaries and reservations about getting into yet another fling with a costar to him. She was spoonfeeding him with opportunities to take the easy way out of the relationship without anyone's feelings getting hurt, and while that's a testament to Ciara's emotional intelligence, a guy who has an aversion to adult conversations isn't going to respond to that.

Ciara is having a great TV moment by verbally dismantling West, but she shouldn’t expect to get through to him. She can spell out what he did with tact, precision, and maturity, but he still will not get it. For him to respond by pitying her and saying “he feels bad” is also laughable because he so clearly does not feel bad; he is just throwing every platitude at the situation and seeing what sticks. If he really felt bad, he wouldn't have mistreated her to begin with, and his feigned pity about not liking her enough is probably the most insulting thing of all. Ciara is speaking an entirely different language than West, and he will never understand what she’s actually saying.

West Prioritizes Fame Over Meaningful Relationships