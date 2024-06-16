The Big Picture Ciara Miller showed loyalty and self-worth while navigating tangled relationships and heartbreak on Summer House.

Despite dating struggles, Ciara remains true to herself and lands new career opportunities, showcasing growth.

Viewers are eager to see who will sweep Ciara off her feet, rooting for her to find genuine happiness after past heartbreak.

When viewers met Ciara Miller during Summer House's COVID season, she came in as Luke Gulbranson's friend but was sucked into a love triangle thanks to him and Hannah Berner. After her first season, viewers saw Ciara always speaking her mind and knowing her worth regarding dating. During her time on the show, she has shown that she may take longer to open up to any of her cast members because of her dating life. Her romance with Southern Charm's Austen Kroll was the point at which she felt at her lowest because he couldn't decide if he wanted to be with her, and he was also constantly flirting with Lindsay Hubbard while stringing Ciara along. She is a beautiful girl, and it's obvious why guys like her, but they struggle to get to know her because of how much hurt she endured after Austen.

Ciara has become a staple cast member of the franchise because viewers are interested in knowing who will someday be the lucky guy to sweep her off her feet and because she has shown what a loyal friend she is. Thanks to the show and her ability to stay true to herself, she has gotten new career opportunities, making her grow even more. The Summer House star has gone through a rollercoaster during her time on the show, but she has shown she is unapologetically herself in the most graceful way.

Ciara Miller Joined 'Summer House' During the COVID Season

Viewers met Ciara back on Season 5 of Summer House. During this time, she came in as a plus-one for longtime cast member Luke Gulbranson, who had a budding romance with another housemate, Hannah Berner. Initially, it was hard to know more about her because she entered the show during the COVID season, and the cast stayed at a house for a month to ensure no one would get sick. Having everyone stay at the house and live together during the duration of their stay was a Summer House first, since viewers would only see their lives during the weekends. But seeing the cast in their everyday jobs showed them all in a mature light and not always partying.

Since Ciara came in as Luke's plus-one, it was easy for viewers to assume she would come in as a love interest for him and a way to make Hannah jealous. Luke did try to form a relationship with Ciara since they had a fling in the past, but she made it clear to him she didn't want to date him because of his situation with Hannah and didn't want to be involved in a love triangle. Not only did she turn him down, but she decided to side with Hannah on the situation because, "Honestly, after just hearing everything, like all the cards on the table, and, like, knowing Luke, I'm team Hannah." She felt he was downplaying his relationship with Hannah to be able to date her; Luke expected Ciara to fall for his charm, but it didn't work.

The 'Winter House' Drama With Austen Kroll That Changed Her Life

Ciara was so well-liked during her first season on Summer House that producers trusted her to join the first spin-off, Winter House. When she came into the spin-off, she showed a different side of her that viewers didn't experience when she was on Summer House. One of the most shocking things was how quickly she fell for Southern Charm's Austen Kroll. He has a known dating history of being unable to be in a serious relationship when it gets complicated. When Austen was talking to Ciara, he was also getting close with Ciara's cast member, Lindsay Hubbard. This created another love triangle for her that she didn't ask to be a part of, but the difference was that she fell hard for Austen. She had feelings for him, and they even tried to pursue things outside the show, but it wasn't an easy road for the two.

Once they returned to the Hamptons for the summer, Ciara went through a test in her relationship with Austen again. They did not continue their relationship, but they would see each other sometimes to hang out whenever he was in the city. What she didn't know, though, was that Lindsay was also trying to rekindle her relationship with Austen without any regard for Ciara's feelings towards her. Lindsay became very possessive of Austen, and it was proven to the viewers when he visited the house for Lindsay's birthday, and she announced to everyone that he had to stay in her room with her. This made everyone look at Lindsay with a side eye because she disregarded how Ciara felt and only thought about what would be best for her.

Ultimately, she got what she wanted since she and Austen "secretly" kissed in the middle of the party. Sure, they both might have been under the influence, but it doesn't change that Ciara was thinking about Austen and her feelings for him while he was kissing Lindsay. After he left, all hell broke loose when Lindsay and Ciara got into a heated argument about the Austen of it all because she found out they kissed at the party. Ciara felt blindsided by her and Austen; the argument grew even though Danielle Olivera tried to step in, ultimately making things worse because Ciara threw a glass of wine towards her. Viewers have known to have seen Lindsay trying to manipulate things for her good, and when it came to the Austen situation, it seemed no different. Luckily, she and Ciara could move forward, but she did tell Lindsay: "A part of me kind of felt like you were intentionally doing it to rub it in my face because we never fully talked about what happened in Vermont."

What Ciara went through with Austen changed her perspective on dating, making it harder for her to open up to people. Having her heart broken by him made it hard for her to want to date, but it also made her realize that she should not settle for less and find someone who would match her energy. The Austen situation even helped viewers see how they want to root for her to find the person that will make her happy. It seemed that after not showing herself in a relationship for a while, things would change with newcomer West Wilson, but they didn't.

Miller’s Dating Troubles Haven’t Stopped Her From Being Her Authentic Self

Viewers were excited to see how Ciara had finally found her match with someone like West Wilson. The two hit it off instantly from the get-go, which seemed like a natural connection. They both had many things in common, and he brought a breath of fresh air to the house that was needed. Throughout the season, the two went on dates and acted as a couple, but there was a lingering feeling of how things would go after the summer ended and how they would handle trying to have a relationship. Even though she showed she truly liked West, Ciara was still careful with her feelings and didn't let him in quickly because of what happened in her past. Even on one of their last dates shown on the show, she tries warning West and giving him an out from the relationship before it gets more complicated. But it did get complicated. Soon after filming ended, Ciara revealed at the reunion that they had continued their relationship. She met his family, traveled together, and even went to weddings. Everything pointed towards a serious relationship, but West decided to break things off with her, and once again, Ciara got hurt and strung along.

It is important to note that she is very guarded, so the fact that she let West in so quickly showed a positive change that could benefit her. She stated at the reunion that she felt that West was "playing a game with me, and he got what he wanted." It could be seen throughout the season that she was cautious of her flourishing relationship with West, and seeing the hurt in her eyes during the reunion while seeing him was heartbreaking to watch. Ciara has gone through many situations regarding relationships, and they have made her more guarded. Still, she is showing she doesn't want to settle, which is an admirable quality.

