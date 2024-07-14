The Big Picture Berner got fired from Summer House, which inspired her to pursue a Netflix special.

Hannah Berner was a star on the earlier seasons of Summer House on Bravo until she suddenly was no longer on the reality show. Now, a popular comedian online with a large following, Berner is doing well for herself but she did recently open up about her firing from Summer House.

While on the July 10 episode of the BFFs Pod with Dave Portnoy, Josh Richards, and Bri Chickenfry, Berner talked about how getting fired from the show helped to inspire her to get her own Netflix special. “I think getting fired from Summer House made me feel like — it made me want to get a Netflix special. I wouldn’t have gotten a Netflix special if I didn’t get fired,” Berner said.

But the reasoning behind her firing is a bit complicated and weird. Berner said that the tension between her and her cast mates Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula started because Berner did an ad for another company while Cooke and Batula were launching their Loveboy selzter. “Beef started because I did an ad for Truly Seltzer and I didn’t know that I like, wasn’t allowed to,” she said, clarifying that she wasn't fired for doing so but that the cast “got annoyed.” She stated that she didn't know it was a big deal. “I just didn’t know that I wasn’t allowed to drink other drinks." Berner went on to talk about how it became a battle of egos. “It’s like, ‘It’s my show. It’s my drink.’ And, ‘You can’t do that.’ And there’s no rules and it just becomes fighting over egos and screentime and it’s not that fun,” she said.

Hannah Berner Expands on Firing From 'Summer House'

According to Berner, the real reason she got fired from Summer House was because she was ousted by her cast mates. “It was just, like, layers and layers of just honestly, it was down to egos of, like, people didn’t f*ck with me anymore. It was, like, kind of embarrassing. And people were basically like, ‘We don’t want you to be our friend,’” she said. “And I was on a talk show at the time. I was on Summer House and I got fired.” But she wasn't letting that stop her, in fact, she let the revenge fuel her. “I do think revenge and pissing people off is definitely a huge motivator in my life and I highly recommend it. If you’re feeling pissed at someone, just, like, focus on yourself,” she said.

You can watch Berner on Summer House or her Netflix special, Hannah Berner: We Ride At Dawn.

