The Big Picture Jesse Solomon is officially off the market, set to return for Summer House Season 9, and deleted his dating apps for his new boo.

Carl Radke is lighter and happier post-breakup with Lindsay Hubbard, opening a new bar in Williamsburg according to Jesse Solomon.

Summer House Season 8 couples faced spats; Radke was not ready to marry Hubbard in 2.5 months, now expecting baby and new nonalcoholic bar.

Summer House fan-favorite heartthrob Jesse Solomon is officially off the market! The reality TV star recently provided an update on his relationship, leaving some fans heartbroken and yet others excited about this new chapter in his life. Although West Wilson was quite popular during the onset of the season, Solomon claimed the title of the favorite by the time the reunion rolled around.

Considering his popularity, Jesse Solomon is all set to return for Summer House Season 9. In the meantime, he has graced avid fans with updates on his relationship status on social media. Solomon recently participated in Amazon Live, where he answered a fan’s question about his love life. The reality TV star gave fans an update on his love life in clear words:

“I am seeing someone. I know, it’s pretty crazy.”

Although he didn’t share any further details, he did express his happiness over these new life changes. The reality TV star also explained how it provided him with a much-needed change of pace and enabled him to learn and grow. Things seem to be pretty serious since he also deleted his dating apps to further cement the foundation for his relationship. Solomon shared an adorable anecdote about how he and his new boo have a shared note where they cross things off to keep things fun and exciting.

Jesse Solomon Shared Details About Carl Radke After His Breakup From Lindsey Hubbard

During the same Amazon Live, Jesse Solomon also revealed how Carl Radke is doing amid his split from ex-fiancée Lindsay Hubbard. He explained how Radke feels much “lighter” and happier after calling it quits with Hubbard, who is expecting a baby with Turner Kufe. Solomon also shared that Radke is currently in the process of opening a new bar in Williamsburg.

All through Summer House Season 8, the couple got into nasty spats. US Weekly confirmed that they called it quits in the midst of filming their wedding prep for the season back in August 2023. The duo, who met on the series back in 2017, were expected to get married in Mexico in November 2023.

Things were smooth sailing for the couple until Summer House Season 7, when Radke told Hubbard that they tend to trigger each other as a couple after admitting that he wasn’t ready to get married in two and a half months. They both seem to be in better places now, with Hubbard expecting her baby and Carl Radke opening a nonalcoholic bar called Soft Bar + Cafe. Solomon has described Radke as a “good dude” and teased that the next installment of Summer House is filled with “tension.”

