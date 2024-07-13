The Big Picture Reality TV stars face challenges of living a double life due to public exposure.

Jesse Solomon transitioned from financial executive to influencer post-show.

Jesse's firing led to new opportunities in influencing and alternative financing.

Being a reality TV star comes with many perks for them, thanks to their exposure while appearing on a show. The downside of being in such a public forum is being known by millions of people who only see the side of the television show. When signing up for a show, many reality TV stars have to think about living a double life because of what they show on camera and what they don't. Things are different with the Summer House cast because they are mainly filmed only on weekends. Sometimes, viewers see them in a more mature setting that doesn't involve partying.

Jesse Solomon came into Season 8 of the show as a financial executive and the newest guy to step on to the show. From the get-go, he quickly became a fan favorite, and viewers looked forward to seeing what shenanigans he and newbie West Wilson would get up to. Still, with all the success he received and the season finally having a cast that could mesh well together, things did not go as planned for Jesse after the season ended. It turns out that 'What Would Jesse Solomon" do is not have a job after Summer House ended, but he isn't letting that stop him from taking on a new industry.

Jesse Solomon Has Learned How to Pivot His Career

When viewers met Jesse Solomon, he came in late to the house and had a big Pete Davidson vibe, so it was hard to see how he would mesh with the cast. He only needed one day to feel included, and he quickly became a fan-favorite alongside West Wilson. Still, when viewers met him, he worked as a financial executive, but he did not expect to get fired after the season ended. He recently spoke with influencer Kate Mackz about the firing by saying, "It was a publicly traded firm. There's a lot of compliance and governance that goes into that. And I'm just on TV getting drunk, hooking up with chicks. So probably bad look for the firm."

Even though he was fired, this did not stop him. He has now started working as an influencer like co-star Carl Radke, which is a big change from what he used to do. He said he is "enjoying every moment of it, and it's nice to learn about a new industry." Still, he manages to return to his finance roots as he is also "helping businesses found alternative capital to traditional bank financing." Either way, the Bravolebrity's success grew from one night to the other, and thanks to him and West, there was a new vibe welcomed into Summer House that had been missing for years, and viewers can't wait to see him on the next season.

