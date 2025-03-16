Every season of Summer House features a blooming summer fling. It started with Carl Radke and Lauren Wirkus, then Hannah Berner and Luke Gulbranson, and last season, it was Ciara Miller and West Wilson. This season, it's becoming apparent that it's between Jesse Solomon and newbie Lexi Wood — and he's packing it on thick with her. However, I'm convinced their relationship is destined to fail. Jesse is giving off major red flag vibes this season, the Summer House relationship track record isn't great, and it's becoming more obvious the two may be playing up the relationship for the show.

Jesse Solomon Is a Walking Red Flag

Although Jesse loves to act like the "nice guy," in reality, he's far from that. He continues to drone on about how he's "navigating how to be in a relationship" and how it's all "new to him" in his confessionals — but I think that's not the case. It seems like he is obsessed with Lexi, but I think he's just lovebombing her. From the moment the two met, Jesse was making comments about not being single anymore and how obsessed he was with her. He even FaceTimed her when the guys were out because he "missed her." I didn't buy any of it. If he truly felt that strongly about her that quickly, he would've locked her down, but he hasn't.

Among all the lovebombing, Jesse has also displayed some behavior that screams red flag. At their first family dinner, Jesse questions Lexi's education, asking her if she is a ditz, which is a huge insult. In a later episode, Jesse expresses to some of the girls that he's worried about a relationship with Lexi because she's admitted she's a jealous girl. If Jesse really liked Lexi, that wouldn't be an issue. He has a problem with Lexi being jealous because he wants to have her and continue his "f-boy" behavior. Notably, Lexi had an issue with Jesse posting flirty comments on other girls' posts, which is completely fair, but Jesse is hesitant to be exclusive with her because he wants to continue doing that. Let's also not forget Jesse's behavior last season. He flirted with Paige DeSorbo the whole season, who had a long-term boyfriend. He clearly has no respect for boundaries, and I don't think he's capable of being in a committed relationship.

'Summer House' Relationships Don't Have The Greatest Track Record