Summer House stars Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula are spilling the tea on the current state of their marriage and all that they’ve overcome together. While fans have watched the duo’s relationship play out on the popular reality TV show, the couple are dishing on the BTS that wasn’t captured on screen.

In an exclusive interview with US Weekly at the Bravo Fan Fest held on November, 23, 2024, the couple shared how there were instances in their marriage that were quite difficult to navigate. The couple expressed how they had gone to therapy and have been working on themselves while noting how watching themselves back on TV and viewing how they handle situations differently has proved eye-opening. Batula reflected on how they’ve been working on their relationship in the following words:

“So, we’ve learned a lot and have grown from it. … We’re still working on it.”

Cooke was self-aware when acknowledging that he isn’t the best at handling things. He noted that watching their lows as a couple on Summer House validated his feelings. Batula also remarked that watching the show back is quite a nightmare since they could see they’re often on different pages.

Amanda Batula also credited Summer House as a great opportunity to make memories with some of her “best friends,” Cooke added that the show is a great platform, and they felt lucky to be a part of it. The couple who’ve been a part of the show from the get-go will be back for Summer House Season 9 alongside Lindsay Hubbard, Carl Radke, Ciara Miller, West Wilson, Gabby Prescod, and Jesse Solomon.

‘Summer House’ Season 9 Will Feature the Show’s First Threesome

In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE at the same event, Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula teased spicy details that fans can look forward to in Summer House Season 9. The reality TV stars dished on how the upcoming installment will feature its first-ever threesome.

Batula was quick to clarify that she and her partner Cooke aren’t the ones featured in the threesome in question. The reality TV star quipped that she had her fair share of sex in front of the camera during her first summer while noting the only instance she’d have sex in front of a camera would have to be in the following scenario:

“ I said if I'm going to have sex on camera, I'm going to make you pay for it on OnlyFans.”

Amanda Batula also urged her husband not to spill any more tea on the spicy details of the upcoming season. Cooke also shared how, despite not being a part of the threesome, the duo had a fun summer while cheekily stating that fellow cast members “had their own kind of fun.”

Bravo has yet to announce an official Summer House Season 9 release date. In the meantime, you can stream the show’s previous seasons on Peacock.

