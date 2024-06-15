The Big Picture Kyle Cook was caught cheating on his wife, Amanda Batula, for the third time at Leva Bonaparte's bar.

Video of Cook kissing another woman was shared on Instagram, raising suspicions of infidelity.

Rumors of Cook cheating have circulated since their relationship began, even discussed on Summer House.

Summer House star Kyle Cook has reportedly been caught cheating on wife Amanda Batula as he was seen making out with another woman in Leva Bonaparte’s Charleston bar, Lamar’s. The pair got married in September 2021 after dating for around six years. This is the third time the reality star has been accused of cheating.

The video of Cook kissing a woman was shared on Instagram by a page named Facereality16, which claims to have received the video in its DMs along with several messages stating the purpose of Cook’s visit to the bar. Apparently, Cook was in Charleston for a Loverboy event, which is a beverage brand he jointly owns with his wife. The caption on the Instagram post stated:

“This video and DM came into my inbox last week. It appears Kyle was getting cozy with someone in Charleston the night before a Loverboy event. The video was taken at 12:47 am Friday night/Saturday morning, In a nutshell, they were seen making out in a dark corner and the next day Kyle acted like he wasn’t at the bar.”

The blogger further stated that the following day Cook was acting like he had never visited Lamar’s, which came off as a red flag to them. They also noted that Batula was nowhere to be seen during the Loverboy event which was scheduled to occur that day. Cook had previously admitted to cheating on Batula in 2018 right before they got engaged.

Kyle Cook and Amanda Batula Have Weathered Cheating Scandals Throughout Their Relationship

The Summer House stars’ romance has been a recurrent topic on the Bravo series since Season 1, which premiered in January 2017. Cooke had first met Batula during the summer of 2015 and began a relationship soon after. The couple reportedly had a brief breakup phase but ultimately decided to go through with the relationship and made it official in the summer of 2016. Cook signed for Summer House Season 1 and had Batula as a guest on several occasions before she officially joined the cast the following season.

During the Summer House Season 3 premiere, which aired in 2019, Lindsay Hubbard claimed that she knew Cook had cheated on Batula. Cook later tried justifying his actions that he had blacked out on a boys’ trip and found himself lying with a girl when he woke up. The couple had gotten engaged the same year in September after the incident. They tied the knot two years later as their wedding in 2020 got delayed due to COVID-19.

Rumors once again started circling out online that Cook had secretly been involved in an affair in the summer of 2022. In Summer House Season 7 Reunion Part 1, the couple addressed the rumor, stating that it proved to be ‘triggering’ for them because they had already dealt with cheating in the past. Back in April, while appearing on Watch What Happens Live, Cook opened up about regret regarding his past cheating saying:

“That’s the part that I can’t erase, I can’t fix. I would like to think time heals all wounds. Every single time I find myself getting angry or upset, I have to remind myself that there’s a past I can’t change and I have to own it so it pulls at my heart.”

Summer House Season 8 Reunion Part 2 recently aired on Thursday, June 13, 2024, on Bravo. The show is currently available available to stream on Peacock in the U.S.

