The Big Picture Berner's claim of being fired due to sponsorship issues was disputed by Cooke.

Berner's firing led to her pursuing stand-up comedy and gaining a Netflix special.

Cooke's response hinted at a strained relationship with Berner and a disagreement over her conduct.

Following Hannah Berner's claims surrounding her firing from the hit Bravo show Summer House, Loverboy CEO Kyle Cooke has snapped back, suggesting that much of her accusation is false. Specifically, via an appearance on Dave Portnoy’s “BFFs” podcast, Berner claimed that she was fired from Summer House due to sponsorship complications, with Cooke's ego bruised after Berner produced sponsored content with Truly Hard Seltzers. This, of course, is a rival company of Loverboy's in the drinks market, apparently sparking Cooke into outrage and causing him to let her go. Berner claimed she was never aware that she wasn't allowed to drink other drinks, suggesting that improper conduct was implemented in the process of her firing.

Now, Cooke has responded, and given quite the backing of himself, suggesting that there is no way he could be at fault. In an interview with Page Six, Cooke said, "I have nothing to do with casting," before adding, "I’m flattered anyone thinks I could have that kind of pull. But clearly, I don’t have any control over what Bravo does." Cooke even went as far as to claim Berner's accusations were factually false, as opposed to simply absolving himself of any wrongdoing. He said, "I believe her collaboration with Truly was a year after we filmed the Season 5 reunion, so the timing doesn’t add up."

Berner's Firing Led to Bigger and Better Things

Image via Netflix

Despite losing her place at Summer House, Berner has admitted that, without the firing, she wouldn't be quite where she is today. Now with her own Netflix special following a shift in focus to stand-up comedy, Berner's life out of the reality television spotlight is not yet complete due to this complicated saga. Interestingly, Berner's involvement in this ordeal, and complaints against Cooke, came during her promotion of her Netflix special.

Cooke and Berner's difficult relationship is nothing new to fans of Summer House, especially considering their fall-out during Season 5. This also saw Berner fall out with Amanda Batula, with Cooke claiming that Berner's treatment of Batula is one of the catalysts that led to his currently less-than-golden view of her. What's exactly the truth is anyone's guess, but Cooke's claims certainly add more fuel to an already mismanaged fire. Berner is likely to respond to Cooke's claims in the coming days, so make sure to stay tuned to Collider to find out how this drama develops.

Kyle Cooke has claimed Hannah Berner's comments about her firing are false. You can catch up with all the episodes of Summer House on Peacock.

Summer House For years, this group of friends has been spending their weekends, from Memorial Day to Labour Day, at one of the most exclusive beaches on the East Coast. As soon as they arrive, they throw themselves into this luxury lifestyle. Release Date January 9, 2017 Cast Kyle Cooke , Lindsay Hubbard , Carl Radke , Amanda Batula Main Genre Reality-TV Seasons 8

Watch on Peacock