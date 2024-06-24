The Big Picture Lindsay Hubbard prefers to keep her new relationship private, focusing on enjoying its natural progression.

After a public breakup with her ex-fiance, Hubbard values privacy and wants to avoid repeating past mistakes.

Hubbard lost $25,000 to $30,000 in wedding deposits due to the canceled ceremony, but chose to keep details under wraps.

Summer House star Lindsay Hubbard is spilling the beans on why she’s choosing to keep her love life private. Nearly a year after her ex-fiance Carl Radke called off their wedding, Hubbard seemed to be doing pretty well in the romance department. While she is extremely happy with her new partner, the reality star recently revealed that she is not ready to share details about her relationship with the world just yet.

In an exclusive interview with E! Hubbard gushed over her “incredible” new boyfriend, admitting that they have a “very sweet, caring and loving relationship,” that she truly cherishes. However, Hubbard clarified that marriage is not on the cards for the couple right now. She went on and described her decision to let go of any timelines in the relationship in the following words:

“I’m really just enjoying my relationship as it naturally progresses and I'm not putting any pressure on next steps until it feels right for the both of us. I hope it eventually does lead to a serious future with him, but if it doesn't, that's okay too."

The reality TV star further explained that she wants to maintain the privacy of her relationship for as long as possible, especially after her public breakup with Radke. “I’ve learned from my past mistakes in being too public with every step of my relationships,” added the reality star. In fact, Hubbard confessed that her new partner hasn’t even seen Summer House and probably never will, which is what she loves the most about him.

Lindsay Hubbard's Financial Loss From Canceled Wedding

The former Summer House couple called off their engagement less than three months before their planned wedding in Mexico that was supposed to take place on November 17, 2023. According to their longtime friend and Winter House star Kyle Cooke, Radke eventually realized that he and Hubbard were never on the same page. “They’ve been in constant couple’s therapy ever since they basically started dating,” Cooke told E!, adding that by the end, the ex-couple couldn’t even communicate without a third party.

However, the sudden cancelation did come with a price. In an episode of the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast with Amanda Hirsch, Hubbard revealed that she lost $25,000 to $30,000 in wedding deposits. She added that Radke had to pay a lot of the cancelation fees since he was the one who called it off. But eventually, Hubbard ended up paying the bigger price.

When asked if Radke was going to pay her back some of the money she lost, Hubbard admitted that the two of them had discussions with their lawyers. However, she chose to keep the details of their arrangement under wraps. As for the dresses that she was going to wear at her own ceremony, Hubbard is planning to auction them off for charity, as reported by E!

Summer House Season 8 recently concluded its run at the beginning of June. All seasons of Summer House are available to stream on Peacock.

