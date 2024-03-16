The Big Picture Lindsay and Carl's relationship tension was evident even before their explosive confrontation.

Lindsay's escalating behavior, including questioning Carl's sobriety, threatens their relationship.

Lindsay's refusal to take accountability for her actions leads to the breaking point with Carl.

The summer got off to a fun start with the July 4th weekend. Everyone in the Summer House was getting along for once. Danielle Olivera even notes: "I don't think, in this house, I've ever had such a good weekend." The two new guys on the reality series have already proven themselves within the group. West Wilson and his budding interest in Ciara Miller has potential showmance written all over it. New guy Jesse Solomon has planted the seed for drama to come with his determination to flirt with Paige DeSorbo, even knowing she is in a committed relationship with Southern Charm alum Craig Conover. Overall, everyone remarked that the dynamics in the house have never been better. Then Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke arrived.

Lindsay and Carl had to miss the opening weekend because they had been invited by Lindsay's friend to attend a celebration at the White House. Their friend and roommate for the summer, Gabby Prescod, was initially nervous about being in the house without them on the opening weekend. But very shortly, her tune had changed. Suddenly, after the group had gotten along so well, with minimal negative energy other than that between married couple Kyle Cook and Amanda Batula, Gabby was reconsidering what she needed to be nervous about. In an interview she remarks: "I'm thinking, like, oh, sh--, we're all getting along really well. If we add Lindsay and Carl to the mix, what's gonna happen now?" It's a fair question, but long-time viewers of the show already know the answer if they have been paying attention.

Introducing Lindsay and Carl into an otherwise harmonious house is certain to bring drama when Lindsay, especially, is on the outs with several cast members. It was not long before Lindsay was causing friction in the house. This time she has crossed a line that even her most stalwart fans will have a hard time defending. However, rather than picking a fight with any of her frienemies in the house, Lindsay's explosive confrontation was with fiancé Carl. Their argument shows the cracks that have formed in a relationship that Lindsay has worked so hard to PR "spin" into a perfect fairy-tale romance.

Summer House For years, this group of friends has been spending their weekends, from Memorial Day to Labour Day, at one of the most exclusive beaches on the East Coast. As soon as they arrive, they throw themselves into this luxury lifestyle. Release Date January 9, 2017 Cast Kyle Cooke , Lindsay Hubbard , Carl Radke , Amanda Batula Main Genre Reality-TV Seasons 8

Cracks Were Showing Early Between Lindsay And Carl

Image via Peacock

Even before their explosive exchange in episode two that led to Lindsay crossing a line, the tensions are clear to see in the relationship. In the first episode, before they even set foot in the Summer House, it is clear that Lindsay is irritated with Carl. Initially, Lindsay attempts to mask this by claiming that the wedding planning is to blame, and that Carl is not pulling his weight when it comes to organizing their big day, like many grooms-to-be. She says this in that joking, passive-aggressive tone that some people take when discussing a partner who is not meeting their expectations. She is pretending to keep things light when she is deeply frustrated. Lindsay's irritation becomes even more clear when Carl makes a comment that she takes personally.

Discussing their plans to attend the White House celebration, Lindsay draws a comparison between them and Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix, who was invited to attend the White House Correspondents' Dinner last year amid the reverberations of Scandoval. Carl lightly pokes fun at the idea, suggesting that Ariana was actually invited to be "in" the White House, whereas they had been invited by Lindsay's publicist friend in D.C. Carl then follows this up by observing that he and Lindsay are "Z-list" in comparison to Ariana. Lindsay does not have to say a word, because the expression on her face and the impatient tapping of her fingers at her phone screen expresses her irritation loudly enough.

Lindsay's annoyance carries over into the second episode, in a scene when she meets Carl for a chat in New York before they depart for the Summer House. When Carl quickly calls Lindsay "babe" several times in a row, he seems to remember that the couple had been called out in the past for overly employing the endearment. He observes to Lindsay that he is going to try not to overuse the word this summer. In response, Lindsay lets out a drawn-out sigh. When Carl asks her what this is about, she replies in an annoyed tone of voice: "Do you really care what people think about you, if you call me babe?" Carl quickly tries to cover, claiming to have been making a joke that "didn't work." Lindsay then rapidly agrees: "Yeah, it didn't work." Such moments of clear irritation could be chalked up to the stress of wedding planning. Until their explosive confrontation in the Hamptons.

Tensions In The 'Summer House' Have Lindsay On Edge

Image via Peacock

The couple's confrontation has its roots in the last season. Lindsay and Danielle, once best friends, have decided to redefine their relationship after their tense fight last summer. Danielle dared to express concern about the rapid pace at which Lindsay and Carl's relationship was progressing, and Lindsay took major offense that her choices were being questioned. This, coupled with Lindsay's history of being at odds with Paige and Amanda, has led to her feeling isolated within the group this summer. Her discomfort even pours out at lovable West, who dared to offer to give up the room he had claimed last weekend if Lindsay prefers it. When West suggests she test the temperature and decide which of the available rooms she would prefer, Lindsay snaps: "I mean, I know the house. I've been here for many years." West and Jesse appear stunned at this reaction to what was intended as a nice gesture, like a Golden Retriever and a Labrador that have just been swatted with a newspaper. Lindsay being on edge already does not bode well for the evening ahead.

In his talking-head interview with production, Carl is clear-headed about the situation: "I'm fully understanding that Lindsay, coming into this first night in the house, is gonna be a little anxious. It's okay to be stressed. It's okay to be nervous about walking into a house with a bunch of girls that didn't have a lot of nice things to say about you last year." He continues: "But we have each other's backs. We were all here last summer. We know what we are walking into, and I get it, but I'm hopeful things are gonna be different this year." Carl, at least, seems determined to come into the house with positive energy, rather than continue the negativity from last year.

The confrontation between the couple was, unfortunately, not caught on camera. It occurred in a Lyft ride-share the group had ordered to take them to a local bar to party together. Lindsay tells producers that she was expressing concern that she had chosen to ride in the vehicle with the guys, fretting over how the other girls would perceive this choice. Carl claims he had calmly tried to talk to Lindsay about her worries, which Lindsay took as a slight. She berated Carl for not taking her side in the argument with the girls that she was fabricating in her mind. Lindsay goes on to say that Carl was being disrespectful in the way he was speaking to her. Viewers will have to rely on the other roommates' recollection of what happened since Lyft does not have recording devices like the sprinter vans in the Housewives franchises. However, listening to the cast describe what transpired between the couple, it strikes a familiar chord. Lindsay has often been the center of disharmony among the group, and her combative temper has a reputation of its own. She is also the cast member who is least likely to stand down in a confrontation or admit to any wrongdoing. Her PR background has made her a master at flipping the narrative to suit her needs, to the point that she may have solidified her status as a Bravo supervillain.

The Fight May Have Broken Lindsay and Carl's Relationship

Close

The first sign of tension arrives when Gabby and Lindsay get back from the bar together, as Lindsay announces: "I don't even wanna be by him. This is why I do as much as I can to not be around him." It's a strange comment from someone who is planning for their fairy-tale wedding to occur in a few short months. When Gabby tries to understand what happened between Lindsay and Carl in the Lyft to make her so upset with her fiancé, an intoxicated Lindsay starts to express her side of the story. She claims that the way he was speaking to her was "very reminiscent of, like, Carl on cocaine." For someone who claims to be the "number one supporter" of her fiancé, who has struggled with substances in the past and has lost his brother to addiction, it is shocking how casually Lindsay weaponizes his sobriety. She doubles down on the assumption, stating: "I don't know what happened with him, but he was not sober tonight." Later, after Gabby has gotten her to lay down in bed, Lindsay repeats her suspicions, referring to him as "cocaine Carl" because she did not like the way he spoke to her. Gabby decides to call Carl, to check in on him.

Carl answers and has a very lucid conversation with Gabby about the group wrapping up at the bar and heading home. He thanks Gabby for checking on him and mentions they'll be home in ten minutes. Gabby hangs up the phone and interrupts Lindsay muttering about hating her fiancé to observe: "That sounded like a sober man to me." Lindsay then reads Carl's texts to her out loud, all of which amount to an attempt to make plans to revisit the conversation the following day, once Lindsay has sobered up from drinking. Lindsay replies with a passive-aggressive text in response: "Let me know when you are sober." She seems completely oblivious to the fact that her words are incredibly hurtful to someone who has decided to change their relationship with drugs and alcohol. Even if Carl has relapsed, petty comments and picking a fight about his sobriety over a misunderstanding are unconscionable.

Lindsay Questions Carl's Sobriety

Carl's reaction to the accusation is understandable, saying: "... it's beyond hurtful, it's f---ed up. And that's the person I'm supposed to marry? It just, it pains me deep down. The accusation or the insinuation that I'm "on" something, that kills me." Lindsay's behavior seems even more outlandish once the roommates who were in the car provided their perspective. In a preview clip for the next episode, Kyle says: "Can I just be honest? I feel like you kinda needed, like, a couple of witnesses." Carl agrees and Kyle continues by observing that her questioning of Carl's sobriety had rubbed him the wrong way and that while Lindsay has a history of not taking accountability, last night was next level "unacceptable."

Lindsay claims to have PTSD from the times in Carl's past when he was using substances. She uses this as a justification for her actions, doubling down on her behavior from the night before rather than attempting to apologize, or own that her behavior was wrong in any way. She nowhere acknowledges his feelings at being accused of something he has worked hard to cut out of his life. Watching her flip the events of their conversation while talking to Danielle about it is wild, as it is intercut with the conversation between Kyle and Carl about their perspective on what happened the night before.

When a producer later asks Lindsay to confirm in an interview if at any point she had actually thought that Carl was "not sober," Lindsay at first tries to cover up by saying "no." When the producer presses her by asking why she had felt like she wanted to tell him he was not "acting sober" Lindsay puts her PR spin skills in motion. "Yeah, I mean, listen, like, I 1000% should have used a lot more delicate words in that moment. But, I'm, like, so taken aback by his aggressiveness in this moment, and I'm trying to figure out where it's coming from, and he is treating me in a way that is startling. Like, it's very much old Carl." The lack of accountability is staggering, as is the willingness to sell out her fiancé and his sobriety. After the episode aired, Lindsay released a statement on her Instagram page, that has since been removed. She says that she wished she had used "better wording," but again justifies her behavior by noting that she had been "emotional" and "hurt." She goes on to claim that she thought she and Gabby were having a "private conversation," in their home filled with cameras and microphones. The statement also says that she has never before questioned Carl's sobriety and has always been Carl's "biggest supporter." It seems that Lindsay's definition of "support" might need some reflection.

While viewers are certain to learn more about the break-up as episodes continue to air, this is clearly the start of the end for the couple.

New episodes of Summer House air Thursdays on Bravo. Catch up on past seasons streaming on Peacock Watch on Peacock