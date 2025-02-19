Summer House Season 9 kicked off with a bombshell announcement—OG cast member Lindsay Hubbard is pregnant! While fans of the show, and anyone who follows Bravo in any way, already knew this given that she birthed daughter Gemma in December 2024, this is one of the biggest announcements the reality show has seen. After last season’s emotional rollercoaster, which culminated in her and cast member Carl Radke calling off their wedding just weeks before the big day, fans knew their return to the house would be anything but smooth sailing. Add in a pregnancy reveal, Carl missing the first night, and him finding out the news via Instagram rather than from Lindsay herself, and the stage was set for some serious tension.

Let’s be honest—living in the same house with your ex-fiancé mere months after a broken engagement is already a recipe for discomfort. When Carl finally arrived and spoke with the producers about how awkward it felt to hear about Lindsay’s pregnancy secondhand, he made it clear that he felt blindsided. He even threw in a subtle jab, mentioning how people had been texting him about the news and had a lot to say about Lindsay. There even seemed to be some tears shed. But here’s the reality—Lindsay didn’t owe Carl a personal heads-up, and it’s unrealistic for him to expect one.

Lindsay Hubbard Isn't Required to Care About Carl Radke's Feelings Anymore

Image via Bravo

Carl was the one who ended their relationship. He called off the wedding, despite their long history and the massive life changes Lindsay had made to build a future with him. Not only that, but he spent the last season painting Lindsay as difficult, even unbearable, feeding into a narrative that cast her as the villain in their relationship. He allowed a perception to form that she was the problem, when in reality, relationships are complicated, and both parties contribute to their success or failure. Given all of this, why should Lindsay feel obligated to personally update Carl on the biggest, most joyous news of her life—especially when that news revolves around a new partner and a fresh chapter that has nothing to do with him?

Lindsay is moving on. She’s creating a new life, literally and figuratively, with a partner who values and respects her. Announcing a pregnancy is deeply personal, and she had every right to share it in the way that made the most sense for her. For her, that meant celebrating it with people who support her, not those who cast doubt on her character. Carl may have expected something different, but that expectation was rooted in his tendency to play the victim. Whether it was in his relationship with Lindsay or other dynamics over past summers, Carl has frequently positioned himself as the wronged party, letting the narrative shift in his favor.

Lindsay Has Moved On With Her Life

Image via Bravo

While it’s understandable that finding out about Lindsay’s pregnancy on social media wasn’t ideal for Carl, it’s also not Lindsay’s responsibility to make her life updates palatable for him. She doesn’t owe him emotional labor, nor does she need to protect his feelings at the expense of her own happiness. If anything, Carl’s reaction is further proof that he still expects to be centered in Lindsay’s life, even when he’s no longer part of it.

At the end of the day, Lindsay’s pregnancy is about her, her future, and the new family she’s building. Carl may feel awkward or uncomfortable, but that’s not Lindsay’s burden to carry. She has every right to move forward without looking back, and if Carl is feeling left out—it’s because he no longer belongs in that chapter of her story.

You can stream Summer House on Peacock.