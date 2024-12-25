Many were angry that Lindsay Hubbard made money on her pregnancy but the Summer House star is defending it. Hubbard was on theTrading Secrets podcast to talk about her life. She joined host Jason Tartick and the two discussed her pregnancy, which had many fans angry at her. Hubbard explained to Tartick that she saw an opportunity with her pregnancy to reach out to companies she used as part of her official announcement and used it to her advantage. “People were very torn up about this,” she said on the show, going on to explain her way of thinking about her announcement. “They were like, ‘I can’t believe she monetized her pregnancy announcement.’ And it’s like, why not? I’m gonna make the announcement anyway, why not make money from it?”

Hubbard explained that she used a Clearblue pregnancy test for herself and decided to reach out to the company. “I used Clearblue, I used the digital test – that was the test I used back in April when I found out I was pregnant. So why not go to them and say, ‘Hey, I used your test, I’m about to announce my pregnancy, do you want to sponsor this?'” She then explained how her pregnancy was her biggest announcement yet. “This is how I’m making my money. That was by far the biggest announcement of my entire life. At that point, I think it was the biggest deal [I ever did]. It tied another deal I’d done in the spring.”

Lindsay Hubbard Used Her Pain for Her Own Gain

Image via Bravo

Hubbard's break-up from Summer House co-star Carl Radke left fans stunned, but Hubbard isn't broken up about it. Earlier this year, when she hit the one-year mark of her time away from Radke, she released an Instagram post that celebrated where her life was now that she was no longer with him. Starting the message with "What a difference a year makes," Hubbard went on to praise her life now versus where she was a year ago. "Today is the one year anniversary of the day that changed the course of my life forever. When I think back to this day last year, it was one of the most difficult, humiliating & traumatic events of my adult life. But although the unknown of my future was terrifying…One year later, I can honestly say I am happier than I have ever been because I focused on my own goals, success and happiness. I am proud of just how much I accomplished in this last year.”

You can see Hubbard on Summer House, streaming on Peacock.

