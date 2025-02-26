Throughout many seasons of Summer House, Lindsay Hubbard and Paige DeSorbo have not been able to see eye to eye because of the different experiences they have gone through in their lives. In the most recent seasons, though, there has been a shift in both of them, and, thanks to Hubbard's breakup with Carl Radke and now her pregnancy, it opened up a new door for her and DeSorbo to put their differences aside and become friends. Season 8 of the reality TV show showed that the women in the house could come together as a unit, and Season 9 has been showing it as well. In Collider's exclusive sneak peek, viewers will get the opportunity to see DeSorbo and Hubbard have a one-on-one moment while going into depth about the excitement of her pregnancy.

The sneak peek shows Hubbard and DeSorbo hanging out together while looking for outfits for Hubbard to wear during one of their parties that weekend. During this moment in Hubbard's life, she has just announced her pregnancy to the world and hasn't found out the gender of her baby. DeSorbo mentions to her how she wants her to have a girl because "she will bond so much with a girl." Hubbard looks surprised by DeSorbo's revelation, but she agrees as well because this is her opportunity to break the cycle of her childhood. "In this full-circle way, I feel like the universe is giving me this opportunity to heal those wounds from my childhood in ways that I never knew that I needed." Hubbard has opened up on the show before about her mother leaving her at a young age and not being able to have the mother relationship she had always wanted, and her pregnancy can help her start a new chapter.

What Is 'Summer House' About?

Summer House follows the lives of a group of friends from New York City who will be working hard during the week in their day jobs but will "send it" during the weekends in the Hamptons. Every weekend, starting with the 4th of July, the group plans big parties and always has time to have some drama within the group. The show premiered back in 2017 and currently has nine seasons under its belt. At the center of the drama and the group are Loverboy CEO Kyle Cooke, Carl Radke, and Lindsay Hubbard, who have been on the show since its first season. Besides them being the core of the show, the show has risen in popularity thanks also to the additions of podcaster and influencer Paige DeSorbo, model and nurse Ciara Miller, creative and branding manager Amanda Batula, sports journalist West Wilson, and investor Jesse Solomon.

The show has been a success thanks to the balance of seeing this group of friends party their hearts out during the weekend, but still showing what it's like to go back to your jobs after a big weekend. It also helps that the drama they go through helps viewers to connect to them on a real level and understand some of their struggles.