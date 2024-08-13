The Big Picture Lindsay Hubbard revealed she is almost six months pregnant but is facing health issues related to her pregnancy.

Her doctor advised her to maintain a healthy weight to avoid complications like high blood pressure and gestational diabetes.

Lindsay plans to get a baby nurse to live with her for the first few months after the baby is born.

Lindsay Hubbard has had quite the year. Nearly a year ago, she broke up with Summer House co-star Carl Radke and fans were shocked. By January, she started dating her new boyfriend, Turner Kufe, and she had just confirmed via her Instagram stories that she is about to be six months pregnant. But not everything is perfect for Hubbard. The reality star, who just turned 38 years old, shared with her followers that she's having some health issues with her pregnancy but also wanted to keep her fans up to date on everything that was going on.

In a story posted on August 8, Lindsay Hubbard said “I am hormonal AF. These hormones are raging through my body. And everything activates me. But I did want to clarify some things.” She went on to say that her doctor told her that she couldn't gain any more weight during her pregnancy. “My doctor [was] telling me that I can’t gain any more weight. I actually really, really like my doctor. She’s amazing. It has nothing to do with vanity and if you have been pregnant before or are pregnant you might be more understanding of that," she said. "Gaining too much weight can increase my blood pressure and, obviously, that’s not good, especially during the delivery. And also, it can create gestational diabetes, which we do not want. So it’s important for me to maintain a healthy weight during my pregnancy,” Lindsay revealed. “It’s all about my health, my baby’s health, etc.”

The Summer House star then said that she had been told to continue to eat to help her daughter grow a few weeks before her most recent scan. “At my last scan a couple of weeks ago, they told me that my daughter was on the smaller side and to continue eating, and two weeks later, I go to my OB, and she’s like, ‘You need to watch how much you’re gaining,’” she said. “I’ve already gained 40 pounds. But I was very, very thin when I got pregnant, so I think I got to a normal weight before all was said and done."

A Nurse is Going to Stay With Her

Hubbard went on to clarify her situation and told her fans that she was getting a day bed. “The reason I’m getting a day bed is because I plan on getting a baby nurse who’s gonna live with me for the first couple of months, and they need somewhere to sleep,” she said. “I live in New York City. The fact that I have a two-bedroom apartment as it is kind of a big deal, so the second bedroom is not massive, and I have to work with what I have.”

