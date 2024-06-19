The Big Picture Lindsay donated her wedding dresses to Chick Mission, ensuring they benefit others in need.

It is officially the end of an era, meaning Summer House star Lindsay Hubbard has started to remove any last traces that could connect her and ex-fiance Carl Radke. After the end of their engagement, the reality stars were still dealing with having an apartment together in which the only one staying there was Lindsay, and Carl had decided to move out but was still paying his half of the rent. After this, another physical thing connected her to Carl, which was her three wedding dresses that she was planning on wearing. Three dresses in her closet seemed sad, so Lindsay took the initiative and donated the dresses to a good cause.

Deciding to donate the dresses to a good cause is a very admirable quality because Lindsay could've easily gotten rid of them and detached herself from the situation completely. Instead, doing this is an emotional detachment, but she is making sure the dresses will go towards someone who will take advantage of them in a way she wasn't able to do. Not only that, but it was her last step in moving on from the situation, as the reunion had already happened, and this was one of the final connections to her relationship with Carl.

Where Lindsay Hubbard's Wedding Dresses Are Being Donated

On June 17, Lindsay hosted an event at Kleinfeld Bridal in which she showed off the three dresses she had purchased for her wedding, one of which she showed while filming Summer House. She decided to host her event at the place where she bought them to be able to not only show her dresses but also have everyone see the beautiful gowns the brand has. The main dress she would wear at her wedding retailed $9,978, and her other two ranged from $6,000 to $7,000. With a price like this, Lindsay knew she needed to donate the dresses to someone who could take advantage of the beautiful gowns.

While hosting the event, Lindsay revealed to the guests that 100% of the proceeds from her dresses being sold by Kleinfeld Again would be donated to Chick Mission, a non-profit organization that specializes in helping "every young woman newly diagnosed with cancer have the option to preserve their fertility." This is close to Lindsay's heart, as viewers know one of her dreams is to become a mother, and her doing this for women who could still have a possibility of becoming one is admirable on her part.

