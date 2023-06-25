Summer House Martha’s Vineyard is a new addition to the Summer House reality tv franchise that features an all-Black cast. One may not necessarily think of Black people when they think of the affluent area, but there is a much deeper connection to Black America’s past than most realize. There's a rich history for Black Americans in Martha's Vineyard. Oak Bluffs, the area in which the Summer House crew’s house is in, is known as one of the first-ever vacation spots. Not only that, it also has a connection to the Underground Railroad. Now, for the first time, an all-Black cast living their best Black life on Martha's Vineyard is showcased on a reality series. Bravo is the first to do so. The show is popular for two reasons: A. it's the first of its kind on the location and B. people are finally learning the real history and the show brings it full circle.

‘Summer House Martha’s’ Vineyard': Freedom and the Underground Railroad

Juneteenth is a holiday honoring when the enslaved in Texas received the news that they were free on June 19th, 1865, two and a half years after the Emancipation Proclamation was signed. Now that Juneteenth has been made a federal holiday more people are learning about the history behind it. What may be a surprise to most is that slavery had been abolished 82 years prior in one state. That’s right, Massachusetts abolished slavery in 1783. And while this fact doesn’t mean that racism no longer existed in Massachusetts, it did mean that Black people could exist as free people there. A wild concept during a time in which slavery was legal and the law of the land.

Massachusetts is also the home of the Wampanoag tribe. The tribe called the land home for 10,000 years prior to colonization, and the island of Martha’s Vineyard was then known as Noepe. In 1850 the United States government enacted the Fugitive Slave Act, making assisting an enslaved person escaping their abductors (aka their owners) illegal. It also stated that any enslaved persons that had received their freedom were also required to be returned to their former abductors, and gave the government authority to hunt people down. The Wampanoag tribe had already felt the nasty effects of colonization, having been isolated to one island in their former domain. So, when two escapees of slavery arrived in Noepe, the Wampanoag people decided to give a big middle finger to the U.S. government and provide them with lodging and other assistance. There's also Reverend William Jackson, a citizen of Martha's Vineyard who made it his personal mission to stop bounty hunters from kidnapping freed men. Their contribution to the Underground Railroad has been included as a stop in the African American Heritage Trail of Martha’s Vineyard, which the Summer House Crew takes a tour of in the final episode of the season.

The Inkwell: An African American Safe Space

What is a vacation? The Oxford Dictionary defines the word as, “an extended period of leisure and recreation, especially one spent away from home or in traveling”. The idea of Black people going on vacation in 19th-century America seems like an impossible one, but it wasn’t. Martha’s Vineyard is one of the first places that Black people could vacation in. The area of Oak Bluffs eventually became a space in Martha’s Vineyard that was truly safe for Black people. In the 1920s colorful summer cottages were built by Black citizens who worked for the White families on other parts of the island. Nicknamed the gingerbread cottages, these houses became vacation stays for Black people coming in from surrounding states. Being close to the beach, they were able to relax and enjoy themselves. The beach most visited by those seeking refuge in Oak Bluffs was referred to by White residents in the area as the Inkwell, an attempt to insult the skin color of Black vacationers. Jokes on them because, as usual, Black folks to this name that was meant to be an insult and celebrated it. The Inkwell is now known as a wonderful high-end place for Black people to truly relax. Skip Finley, an author whose family has traveled there to holiday for five generations is quoted saying, “You can forget all those other characterizations. You don’t need that armor here on Martha’s Vineyard. Over in the rest of America, walking around the streets, making purchases, you have to be cognizant of [the] fact that you’re Black. If you like fishing and you come to Martha’s Vineyard and you’re Black, that’s not going to be an issue.”

‘Summer House Martha’s Vineyard’ Cast Connects to the Past

Among the many atrocities brought forth by the Jim Crow era, sundown towns are one thing many are only now just learning about. Sundown towns are towns that had explicit rules regarding Black people existing in their area. The term sundown comes from the rule that Black travelers could travel through them in daylight, but should they be there after dark there’d be dire consequences. It’s a horrifying truth that Black people had to live with on a daily basis, and still have to live with in America today. So how were Black people supposed to get to their vacation destinations when there was no guarantee that they’d be safe? The Negro Motorist Green Book was an essential guide to ensure the safety of African Americans in the U.S. And Oak Bluffs was definitely a destination highlighted in it, as well as the towns to avoid on their journey to Martha’s Vineyard.

Summer House Martha’s Vineyard’s cast is an intentional choice, a mish-mash group of friends old and new, and they are all Black. Being there holds great significance to all of them because they understand its history. Some have had the knowledge of its history, while others are there to connect to their diasporic roots. The importance of Oak Bluffs is an understood one, even in the midst of all the drunken fights, loud sex, and overall drama. At the end of the day, this cast understands why they are there. Being young, Black, and carefree in America is not easy. Black fans of the show appreciate being able to see themselves in a situation that is purely about living without any ties to fame or fortune. Real friends getting together in a place that has more historical gravity than most know.