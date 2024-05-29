The Big Picture Bravo has put Summer House: Martha's Vineyard on hold, with no green light for Season 3 yet.

Other Bravo shows, like Winter House and Vanderpump Rules, are also paused for various reasons.

Fans are eager for Summer House to return due to its diverse and praised representation on the network.

The hit series Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard, a reality show that has been received positively by both the public and critics, has officially been put on hold by Bravo. This does not mean that the show has been canceled, instead it has been paused without a green light for a third season. This comes right after the finale of Season 2, Episode 10 "Reunion", aired on May 26, 2024.

After the cast fought to get a reunion episode, citing much-unsolved business between them, the finale of the most recent season saw Andy Cohen host a special reuniting of the cast at the Watch What Happens Live! clubhouse. All the cast, including the likes of Nicholas “Nick” Arrington, Preston Mitchum, Amir Lancaster, Jordan Emanuel, Bria Fleming, Shanice Henderson, Summer Marie Thomas, Alex Tyree, Jasmine Ellis Cooper, and Noelle Hughly, joined together to offload all of their baggage carried after a dramatic second season.

Summer House: Martha's Vineyard (2024) From yacht parties to electrifying romance, both fun and drama are on the docket for these young professionals and entrepreneurs during their island getaway. With some being newbies to the area and others as lifelong veterans, friendships are put to the test, jealousy bubbles to the surface, and loyalty is questioned all while living together in this beach playground. Release Date May 7, 2023 Cast Nick Arrington , Jasmine Ellis Cooper , Silas Cooper , Jordan Emanuel , Bria Fleming , Shanice Henderson , Amir Lancaster , Jason Lyke , Preston Mitchum , Summer Marie Thomas Main Genre Reality Seasons 2 Creator(s) Shanae Humphrey Streaming Service(s) Bravo

'Summer House: Martha's Vineyard' Isn't the Only Bravo Series on Pause

Besides Summer House: Martha's Vineyard, Bravo has also hit the pause button on two more of their top shows. Firstly, it was announced earlier this year that spin-off Winter House, a series that saw many of Bravo's best-loved characters come together in a house for the winter, would not shoot for its fourth season. As well as this, although for altogether different reasons, the huge hit Vanderpump Rules has been put on an indefinite break following the Scandoval drama and the reunion special that followed. With the heat between the cast finally boiling over, climaxing in a season finale that saw some of the main characters break the fourth wall and address the concept of making a TV show, Bravo decided to give everyone, including viewers, a chance to cool down.

Fans will be desperate to see Summer House: Martha's Vineyard return to screens as soon as possible, especially given the progressive diversity it brought to Bravo's programming. A series with one eye on drama and another on representation, both critics and the public praised it as a positive addition to Bravo's busy schedule. An official synopsis for the series reads:

"Follows a group of 12 friends as they enjoy their island getaway. With beach parties, decadent dinners, and summer hookups, both fun and drama are in store for these young Black professionals and entrepreneurs."

Summer House: Martha's Vineyard has officially been put on pause following Season 2, with no news yet regarding a third outing. All episodes from both Seasons 1 and 2 are currently available to stream on Peacock.

