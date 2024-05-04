The Big Picture Preston Mitchum is a fan favorite on Summer House: Martha's Vineyard and recently got engaged to his partner while filming season two.

Preston serves as a voice of reason for cast members dealing with relationship struggles and is preparing for his wedding in the fall of 2025.

The cast is gearing up for their first reunion, and Preston is excited to see the drama, fashion, and dynamics that will unfold during this highly anticipated event.

Summer House: Martha's Vineyard has been making waves since its first season came out last year, and now, with the cast being veterans and knowing what to expect during their second season, it is straightforward for viewers to see who their favorites are. Preston Mitchum has had a whirlwind year as a fan favorite since the first season. Besides filming season two of Martha's Vineyards, he has gotten engaged to his partner Donald Cooley, who, while filming the second season, were in a phase in their lives where they were going to move in with each other for the first time which helped him decide to propose.

In this season of Martha's Vineyard, the cast struggles to balance the relationship struggles that cast members Summer Marie Thomas and Jordan Emmanuel have been having. This has not been an easy situation, especially for Preston, who is very close with both of them and wants to make sure he is not choosing sides while also being the voice of guidance for the house. This will be a big moment for viewers and even the cast to see how it gets resolved since the cast is preparing to film their first reunion. It will be interesting to see how this cast will bring drama and fashion, which Preston is very excited about. He spoke to Collider about everything unfolding in season two and his excitement as he plans his nuptials.

Preston's Is Excited About His Future Wedding

Image via Peacock

While speaking with Collider, it had been recently since Preston had proposed to his partner Donald on April 9th. He proposed while the two were on a European getaway, which was the perfect setting for the proposal. He and Donald are already busy preparing for their wedding in the fall of 2025. While filming Season 2, he says he knew they would move in together, which was a conversation starter. They both knew it was inevitable to get engaged, but the surprise factor was seeing when the proposal would happen.

His whole cast even knew about the proposal happening beforehand. He says there could be a possibility for a televised wedding, saying, "I would be very open to that, but obviously would need to include Donald in that to see how he feels." He says it would also be an honor to have one of the first Black Queer men weddings being televised, noting "I don't think we have ever seen Black Queer couples in this way on tv. It would be a unique opportunity and something I would be open to exploring."

Preston Remains the Voice of Reason in 'SHMV'

Image via Peacock

Preston is an attorney in his day-to-day life, so being the voice of reason or a "counselor," as he mentions in his interview, is natural for him. He expresses how, even before becoming an attorney, he has always been the friend everyone would come to for advice and hear them out and "the hard truth." Viewers can see how Preston cares for his friends, Jordan and Summer, and wants to help them find their way back to each other. He explains how he could see similarities between the two and how, as the observer of how everything was going down, he had to say that they were speaking to each other in a sharp tone, which could be a little disrespectful.

"It's easy for me to be neutral or, at the very least, hear both sides because I do think they're both right, and I do think they're both wrong sometimes," he explains, also saying how he wanted to be able to have those one-on-one conversations with them since he cares for them.

Preston Spills the Tea on the 'SHMV' Reunion

Image via Peacock

Summer House Martha's Vineyards has not had the opportunity to film a reunion until now, which has been an exciting announcement that viewers and the cast are looking forward to. Preston expressed his excitement to see the fashions the cast will bring to the table and even went on to say, "I will unapologetically say that we are the most fashionable cast on Bravo and the best-looking cast on Bravo market; I will argue about it," he said.

Many distinct factors are involved in a reunion, and one of them is the seating chart. Preston is excited to see how it'll be set up, and viewers cannot wait to see who will take the spots next to Andy Cohen. With the cast being newbies to the reunion, it will be interesting to see how they all act around each other after watching the season again. Preston wants to hear all "the conversations and perspectives that will happen, the yelling, screaming and potential walk-offs." Still, he also jokes how Kleenex could be a sponsor of the reunion because there will also be many tears spilled during this time.

Watch the full interview with Preston above. Summer House Martha's Vineyards releases every Sunday on Bravo and the next day on Peacock.

