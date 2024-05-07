The Big Picture Summer's personality led her to shine as the star of Season 2 amid misunderstandings and shifting dynamics.

Summer values honesty in her friendships and interactions, even when her delivery may not always be well-received.

She is prepared to address any frustrations and set the record straight during the upcoming reunion while sporting a cute outfit.

When viewers met Summer Marie Thomas in Season 1 of Summer House: Martha's Vineyards, they could see she had a spark that attracted everyone to her, and it left viewers wanting to see more of her since she came into the house halfway through the season. As Season 2 is coming to wrap, viewers can see Summer's personality, which has made her shine and become the season's star. While coming into the house this summer, Summer started the season having her set alliances. Still, as the summer began to unfold, it seemed people were misunderstanding her and separating themselves from her.

Being brought into a show for the first time halfway through a season may be challenging for some cast members. Still, it was easy for Summer since she found ways to fit in with the cast, and her bond with cast members Preston Mitchum and Jordan Emmanuel started to grow. With this new season, however, her friendship with Jordan began to shift, creating drama for her in the house. Even though she may have gone through some situations that may have felt like the whole house was against her, she realized who her true friendships are, and her bond with some grew even stronger with their reunion filming soon. She is ready to let out any frustrations she may have felt during the season while also wearing a cute outfit. She spoke about everything that transpired in Season 2 in an interview with Collider.

Summer Reflects on Season 2 Changes

Viewers met Summer halfway through the first season of Summer House: Martha's Vineyards, and she made an impact on viewers and the cast when she was brought in as a full-time cast member for their second season. When speaking with Collider, Summer said one of the most significant changes she felt from the first season to the second one was being able to start fresh with the cast from the beginning. "A lot of dynamics and situations had already been developed since Season one, and now in Season two we are coming in with a fresh start, and everyone is starting at ground zero," she states as can be seen how in this season she has shown her personality and is building her relationship with all of her cast mates.

With her being in the house since the beginning, she has built friendships with people with whom she hasn't had the opportunity to have one-on-one experiences while also seeing who her true friends are and who are not honest. One of the people who has helped Summer become an even better person is Preston Mitchum, to whom she says there may be a moment shown on the show that turns her perspective on herself all the way around. "He shares four words with me that changed my views of him as a human being and how I can show up for myself and others," she says, adding of Mitchum, "I see him as a lifelong friend and the love of my life." While speaking about Preston, she mentions honesty, in which she expresses she will always show up in any given situation, and it may seem like something her castmates may not be used to.

Honesty Is Important for Summer

During Season 2, it can be seen that some of the cast may not like the way Summer sometimes interprets things, and this may put them off from her. She says that sometimes her delivery may not be the best, but the subtext behind her delivery is there, which is to show up with honesty. "There's a lot of conflicts where you'll see someone say something, and then they'll say, 'Oh, I didn't say that,' but yes, you did," she says. Summer also explains how she feels. She can be seen getting frustrated on the show because of everything happening in front of her since she thought she had been showing up with honesty, but she can see some of her cast mates were not doing the same, and it wasn't reciprocated the same way it was with her.

Summer Is Getting Ready For the Reunion

It's almost time for the Summer House Martha's Vineyards cast to film their first-ever reunion, and Summer is ready to let out any frustrations she felt while filming and even post-filming. One of the things she is looking forward to the most when filming the reunion is to be given the chance to clear up any storylines or narratives that have been said. " I want there to be honesty and clear communication because I feel like I have already given so much of it," she says, adding, "I'm a different person now, but it's still hard to see me go through all of that." She is ready to clear up the air with everyone and be able to move forward since they are all genuine friends. Besides the excitement, she teased that her reunion outfit would be cute.

Watch the full interview with Summer above. Summer House Martha's Vineyards releases every Sunday on Bravo and the next day on Peacock.

