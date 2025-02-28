Summer House star Paige DeSorbo isn’t done talking about her messy breakup with Craig Conover. After announcing their split on December 30, 2025, Paige is now sharing why she never took the next step during her and Conor’s three-year relationship. During the February 26, 2025, episode of Summer House Season 9, Paige revealed that Conor wanted to settle down and have kids with her. However, their priorities just never aligned.

According to Paige, Craig wanted the two of them to move into his home in Charleston, South Carolina, to start a family. However, Paige didn’t want to leave New York City or put her career on hold. “I have worked for this moment in my career for 10 plus years,” Paige told the cameras while talking about her podcast, Giggly Squad, going on a 60-city tour. The Bravolebrity added that as much as she wanted to marry someone and be taken care of, she wasn’t ready to give up her success so soon.

During the same episode, Paige went shopping for maternity clothes with her pregnant housemate Lindsay Hubbard and opened up about her decision to freeze her eggs. Paige expressed that she was happy with her decision. The reality star then revealed that Craig froze his sperm at the same time she froze her eggs. When Lindsay asked if her former partner had gotten his sperm tested, Paige responded that he did and that everything had come back “perfectly fine.”

Craig Conover Was Ready To Propose to Paige DeSorbo

In the January 23, 2025, episode of Southern Charm Season 10, Craig talked about his relationship with Paige during a fishing trip with Jarrett “JT” Thomas and Shep Rose. The reality star confessed that if it was up to him, they would be engaged. However, Craig admitted that Paige changed her mind a lot. He added that one day, she wanted to build a farmhouse in Charleston, and the next, she would talk about not wanting to leave New York City.

When Shep asked how that made Craig feel, the Bravolebrity acknowledged that it was confusing. “I think that’s life, right? It’s a bunch of decisions and compromise,” added the reality star. In a November 2024 interview with PEOPLE, Craig felt certain that he and Paige were in it for the long haul. However, the couple reportedly called it quits only a month later.

Following the sudden breakup, Craig appeared on The Camron Hall show and admitted that he didn’t see the breakup coming. He also took the opportunity to deny Paige’s accusations about him texting other women during their relationship. The Bravolebrity noted that Paige fell out of love with him and realized that they weren’t right for each other. According to Craig, “if someone’s not ready for you, you only live once,” and he encouraged everyone to find their person. Summer House Season 9 is currently airing every Wednesday on Bravo. Episodes are available to stream on Peacock the next day.