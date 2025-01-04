Paige DeSorbo isn’t thrilled about the fan speculation surrounding the reason behind her breakup from Craig Conover! The Summer House star shot down accounts on TikTok that were running stories about her being unfaithful to her ex while they were still in a relationship.

On the December 30, 2024, episode of Paige DeSorbo and Hannah Berner’s Giggly Squad podcast, the former had announced that she’d split from her beau of three years Southern Charm star Craig Conover. According to E! News, a TikTok creator posted a video accusing the Summer House star of cheating on her ex with an “internet personality.” DeSorbo was quick to deny the allegation and left comments threatening the creator that she would see them in court.

But that’s not to say Paige DeSorbo is bitter about all the TikToks and chatter surrounding her recent split. DeSorbo left a cheeky comment under a TikTok of a creator who secretly filmed her husband theorizing the split between the reality TV stars, stating, “ We love a gossip king.” While sharing the news of the breakup, DeSorbo insisted that the duo split amicably and there were no dramatic reasons for the split. While Conover is yet to address the split publicly, the fact that DeSorbo made the reasons clear beforehand would be the possible reason why she doesn’t appreciate the rumor mills churning out false narratives about their dynamic.

Craig Conover Shared Marriage Plans Just Three Weeks Before the Split

Close

News of the breakup came as a shock to fans since just three weeks prior to the split, Craig Conover had shared in an interview with PEOPLE on December 5, 2024, that the pair intended to take their relationship to the next level very soon. The Southern Charm star had expressed excitement and even confessed to having made lifestyle changes to become husband material.

Craig Conover revealed that he had cut down his drinking and resorted to having a drink occasionally rather than every other night like he used to. He expressed that he’d made the decision to prove himself ready to settle down with his now ex-girlfriend, Paige DeSorbo. He wanted to emulate husband and father material rather than just being the “fun boyfriend.”

The Southern Charm star had even concentrated his energy on his company and had a more hectic schedule as well. The reality TV star shared how his dad had quit drinking after he was born, which motivated him to take similar steps as he started getting ready to tie the knot and potentially have kids. Conover had shared the duo’s long-term plans at the time, which included but weren’t limited to the following words:

“We've got a couple years probably until we start having kids, and then we'll have to figure it out.”

Summer House Season 9 premieres with a supersized episode on Wednesday, February 12, 2025 at 9 pm ET/PT on Bravo. You can stream the episode along with the show’s previous seasons on Peacock.