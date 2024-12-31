2024 has been a year of many different surprises in the reality TV world. Still, something that nobody expected was for Summer House's Paige DeSorbo and Southern Charm's Craig Conover to break up. Paige made the announcement during the latest episode of her podcast Giggly Squad with Hannah Berner. The couple dated for three years and were going strong, but could not stop the outside voices from the media getting involved in their relationship about when they would take the next big step. They kept the relationship long-distance, with Paige being in New York City and Craig being in Charleston, but they managed to make it work because true love was involved in the relationship.

While in the episode, Paige found it difficult to speak about the break-up and found it "weird" admitting it in a public forum, but she also stated that she has "nothing but love" for Craig. Their break-up had been speculated for many months, with rumors stating they had been broken up for a while, but Paige assured this wasn't something that was done to promote any of their shows.

This Is a 'Summer House' End of an Era

Bravo has lost one of their golden couples as Paige Desorbo and Craig Conover have broken up after being together for three years. Paige made the announcement during the December 30 episode of her podcast Giggly Squad. She stated, "Craig and I have decided to no longer be together. I love him. I think he loves me. I think we will remain friends. No one did anything. It wasn’t a bad thing. I think we both were just being really mature and saying what we want and what we didn’t want, and I think that’s extremely powerful to be able to voice how you’re feeling in real time and what you want for your future.” Paige and Craig were always pressured, by not only the media but also their friends into figuring out their next steps when in reality they were both making decisions that worked for the two of them and still managed to show how much they truly love each other.

Rumors of their breakup had been happening since the start of their relationship and they both showed maturity in their relationship as they were living in the moment. Paige stated how weird she felt about having to speak about her breakup so publicly and about the rumors, "No one can tell me what to do. The network has power, but they don’t have that much power. So, that was not a real thing. Rumors of us breaking up months ago — again, also not a real thing.” Even though their breakup is sad, it is important to note how they have handled the announcement with maturity and still show they respect each other by going their separate ways.

