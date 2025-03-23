Paige DeSorbo is on a career high in 2025. Her podcast consistently ranks as number one in the charts, and she and her co-star Hannah Berner just completed their countrywide tour. Plus, Paige is still the most entertaining person on the hit Bravo reality series Summer House. Paige has also broken into the world of fashion, taking her far from her bed bug lifestyle as she hosted the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet, appeared on The Today Show, and has been seated in the front row at fashion shows.

Her recent career success didn't come without upheavals in Paige's life. In September 2024, Paige revealed on her podcast that she had experienced a panic attack before hitting the stage at a Giggly Squad show. Now that she and Southern Charm star Craig Conover have broken up, Paige has revealed further details about her mental health, and it is clear that her thoughts about Craig’s effect on her anxiety differ greatly from the way he chose to portray it in the media last fall.

What Paige Has Said About Her Mental Health