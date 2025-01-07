Andy Cohen is sharing his two cents on Paige DeSorbo and Craig Conover’s sudden breakup! The host of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen speculates that the reality TV stars called it quits owing to the strain that comes with the immense success they’ve achieved lately.

On Monday, January 6, 2025, on the SiriusXM show Radio Andy, Cohen discussed that the Summer House star DeSorbo and her Southern Charm ex Conover were in the midst of incredible success. Conover had just opened up a new bar with costar Austen Kroll, dealing with his other business ventures, and he also got a new place in Charleston. Cohen also praised Paige DeSorbo for “killing it” at her Giggly Squad podcast tour. Andy Cohn thinks that distance may have played a significant factor in the duo calling it quits.

Cohen recalled being at the Southern Charm premiere party and noticed that DeSorbo was visibly absent. The cohost also noted that the Summer House star was so caught up in work that she hadn’t been seen at several events to support her then-boyfriend. Andy Cohen was quick to point out that this is all just speculation while expressing his despair over “ the first couple of Bravo’s” split:

“Listen, we still don't totally know, have a reason [for a split], so more to come on that, but I was very sad about that.”

Paige Desorbo Is Putting All the Rumors To Rest

Paige DeSorbo is unimpressed by the fan speculation and theories surrounding her split from her ex Craig Conover. The Summer House star responded to TikTok speculations that suggested she called it quits because she caught wind of a proposal from Conover.

The TikTok posted by a Bravo gossip account, Up and Adam, suggested that DeSorbo called it quits because she wasn’t ready to get hitched. The creator detailed how she knew that Conover would pop the question soon and that had allegedly caught DeSorbo “off guard.” According to PageSix, DeSorbo had left a since-deleted shady comment under TikTok stating the following:

“I’m obsessed with all of this fan fiction.”

DeSorbo also left a comment on another TikTok by the same creator, which suggested that the duo called it quits because the Summer House star was unfaithful. She slapped back with a clear-cut comment that said "See you in court." The creator later released another TikTok, stating that he wasn't the one who started this rumor, so technically, DeSorbo can't sue him. The TikTok creator also clarified that they had no beef between them and that she probably commented this for her Giggly Squad podcast.

Summer House Season 9 premieres with a supersized episode on Wednesday, February 12, 2025, at 9 pm ET/PT on Bravo. You can stream the episode along with the show’s previous seasons on Peacock.

