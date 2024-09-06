Seen as one of the fan-favorite couples in the Bravo universe, Paige DeSorbo and Craig Conover have been going strong since 2021. The couple has proved many people wrong throughout their relationship, as they live a long distance away, with Paige living in New York City and Craig in Charleston. Many people have questioned their relationship throughout their time together, but they have made it work and even made changes that have made the couple even closer. Craig has always supported Paige and her endeavors, like being a cast member of Summer House, being a podcast host, and gracing People Style Watch's cover. Paige has supported him through Southern Charm and his business, Sewing Down South. Still, Paige recently recalled something that caused her fear when they started dating, and it is something viewers may not even think about.

Fashion Queen Paige Changed Craig's Style

Besides being one of the fan favorites on Summer House, Paige DeSorbo has been taking the world by storm. She has kept herself busy with her podcast and hosting her shows on Amazon Live. As Bravo's fashion queen, she always wants to ensure she looks her best while being comfortable. During one of her recent Amazon Livestreams, she showcased New York Fashion Week Trends for under $100. While showing off her looks, she also answered the audience's questions about them and what was happening in her life. As the supportive boyfriend he is, Craig submitted a question about her appearance on the livestream, asking her if she traveled in the jeans she was wearing, which triggered Paige into explaining one of her initial fears in her relationship with him.

She said on her stream, "When I "first started dating Craig, I immediately thought that he was a serial killer because we would get on planes, and he would be in jeans and that really frightened me because, first of all, who fricking does that? And second of all, we're on long flights; we gotta be comfy." She went on to say that recently, she suggested that Craig switch up the jeans look and travel in sweatpants or joggers, which is something he has been doing now.

As the fashionista of the two, Craig knows his style has evolved since dating Paige. He jokingly said back in 2022 that she had been "helping" him with his outfit choices, to which she responded, "I wouldn't want to say 'helping' you because I almost feel like that's negative. I've just been giving tips, throwing things in casually." The two continue going strong, and viewers cannot wait to see how their relationship progresses in Summer House and Southern Charm. Summer House is now streaming on Peacock.

