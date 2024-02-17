The Big Picture Paige DeSorbo is a beloved cast member of Summer House , known for her fashion sense and ability to "send it" during the summer.

Paige is not afraid to speak her mind and show her personality, making her a strong ally for Amanda Batula on the show.

Paige's confessionals are iconic, with her quick wit and honest thoughts adding to her popularity among viewers.

Paige DeSorbo joined the Bravo family in the summer of 2019 when she became a full-time cast member for Summer House. The fashion writer stole everybody's hearts with her fantastic sense of fashion and attracted two out of the three boys in the summer that year. As Amanda Batula established herself as a cast member on the reality series, Bravo brought in allies for her in Paige and Hannah Berner. Paige showed how a cool Italian girl from New York can "send it" her way during the summer.

She has made many heads turn besides OG Summer Houser Carl Radke, like Andrea Denver on Season 6 of the show, where she was also balancing a romance with Bravo's No. 1 guy,Craig Conover. Bravo has also shown they believe in her by having her be a part of the Summer House and Winter House spinoff, being allowed to be a part of her now-boyfriend Craig's show Southern Charm, and hosting live shows for BravoCon. Paige has all the qualities to be shown as Bravo's princess.

Summer House For years, this group of friends has been spending their weekends, from Memorial Day to Labour Day, at one of the most exclusive beaches on the East Coast. As soon as they arrive, they throw themselves into this luxury lifestyle. Release Date January 9, 2017 Cast Kyle Cooke , Lindsay Hubbard , Carl Radke , Amanda Batula Main Genre Reality-TV Seasons 8

Everyone Loves Paige DeSorbo

Image via Bravo

Season 3 of Summer House was the reboot the show needed since they had lost the Wirkus Twins from the female cast. Amanda Batula joined Danielle Olivera and Lindsay Hubbard as full-time cast members. The show needed a twist and to include some allies for Amanda since she had been going through her issues with her now husband, Kyle Cook. In comes Paige, who has been a friend of Amanda's for a while, and she fits in perfectly with the vibes of the house, partying and always having fun.

It was a battle of the younger cast against the older cast, and not only were they having some drama, but guys started to give more attention to the younger girls, a.k.a. Paige was getting more attention than Lindsay. Carl Radke was one of the OGs who fell for Paige's beauty, but the relationship didn't work out because they were both on different pages. After Radke, Paige got the attention of Italian supermodel Andrea Denver in Season 6, but the one that ultimately got her heart was Charmer Craig Conover.

Paige DeSorbo Is Not Afraid to Show Her Personality

Image via BravoTV.

Amanda Batula is a strong personality for the cast of Summer House, but she needed a right-hand woman who was not afraid to say what she felt and tell everybody the truth. In comes Paige, who has been an ally for Amanda and the person who has had her back throughout every single summer. When she introduced herself to the group, she seemed like she would be the popular girl that everyone loved, which became true, but as every summer started to pass, the cast noticed she wasn't afraid to speak her mind. She's not only scared to be herself in her show but also in Craig's show, Southern Charm, she showed she could mesh very well with a different cast while also showing her personality.

Even though the main point of the Summer House is for parties, one quality that is very important to notice about Paige is that she enjoys her time in bed. Seeing a reality TV star talk about her love of being in bed and enjoying her time alone away from a party made many viewers connect with her because it's essential to show the balance of a fun party and time to step away from craziness.

Paige DeSorbo Is the Confessional Queen

When it comes to confessionals on reality TV shows, they are an essential part of the show since this is where the star will explain what is happening in the scene shown and their about what is happening. Paige came into Summer House and revealed great thoughts about everything happening there. One of her most recent iconic lines is in Season 7. When Lindsay Hubbard gets engaged, she states, "She was wearing shoulder pads! She knew she was getting married," she was instantly saying what most viewers were probably thinking about the engagement but may not say. Paige is very quick on her feet and shows her personality significantly throughout the show.

Paige has been a part of viewers' hearts for five years, and she continues to show why everyone loves her. Her popularity continues to grow with Bravo, as she was invited to the first two seasons of Winter House, which was the spinoff of Summer House, and is one of the TikTok live hosts for BravoCon 2023 with Amanda Batula. She is thriving with the Bravo community and outside of it by hosting many Amazon Live shows and being invited to The Today Show as a fashion correspondent. She doesn't seem to be stopping at any time, and with the new season of Summer House releasing soon, viewers are eager to see what Paige has been getting up to with Craig and how she will be taking over everything and becoming the princess Bravo needs.

Summer House is now streaming in the U.S. on Peacock.

