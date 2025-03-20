Last week, Lindsay Hubbard was spotted grabbing lunch with her daughter, Gemma, alongside The Real Housewives of New York City star Erin Lichy and her own daughter. Social media quickly erupted with speculation—was this just a casual meet-up, or was it something more? The timing couldn’t be more intriguing, as Summer House is currently airing its latest season, featuring Lindsay navigating life in the Hamptons while pregnant. Now, fans are left wondering what the future holds for this Summer House OG. Could she be setting the stage for a major reality TV shift?

Since Summer House debuted in 2017, the premise has remained the same: a group of New York City professionals escape to the Hamptons every weekend for a summer of parties, drama, and romance. However, the show has evolved significantly over the years, and the cast members—particularly the OGs—have grown up. Many have settled into more serious relationships, their priorities shifting away from non-stop partying. With Lindsay now a mother, fans have questioned whether Summer House remains the right fit for her. Even her castmates have expressed uncertainty about a baby joining the weekend house. While it’s not uncommon for reality TV stars to evolve, Summer House is designed as a party-centric environment, and the addition of a baby might not align with the show’s original concept. Yet this raises an important question: If the Hamptons house is no longer the right place for Lindsay, what’s next for her?

Linsay Hubbard is the Perfect Fit for 'RHONY'