If you were to take a blood sample from any of the castmembers of Summer House at any given point during the summer, I can almost guarantee you that their blood would consist of at least 50% rosé, with the exception of sober Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard when she was pregnant. I'm genuinely shocked that there hasn't been a court-mandated blood test demanded from any of them. For a cast that loves to get in trouble with each other, they don't ever seem to get in trouble with the law despite the copious amounts of the pink drink they appear to consume. We even see Kyle Cooke drinking it when he's not forcing everyone to drink Loverboy, because I'm not sure you heard about this, but he just so happens to own drink brand and, like every passionate entrepreneur, he eats, sleeps, and breathes it. To Kyle's credit, however, it's far more palatable and less problematic than anything from Bethenny Frankel's Skinnygirl line. But the question I'm asking is why is everyone in the Hamptons so enamored with rosé?

The Hamptons are known to be the ultimate destination for partying during the summer on the East Coast. There was even a rosé shortage a few summers back because it's so beloved. However, it's insanely pricey and Hamptonites barely get a bang for their buck when they spend $30 on a vodka soda at Surf Lodge after waiting in line for hours. So you're better off getting a glass of rosé to get the party started. On top of that, the Hamptons are known for their vineyards. Places like Wölffer Estate are a hotspot for bachelorette parties or low-key nights out with your friends if you want to keep it classy.

Rosé is Embedded in Hamptons Culture

Image via Bravo

You've seen glimpses of them on Summer House because there have been several cast outings where they go to the vineyards for wine tastings. There's even a rosé brand called Hampton Water that is seen so often it might as well be a character on the show. I've definitely spotted bottles of it littered throughout the sharehouse and across your social media feed because they collaborate with a lot of the influencers you love to hate follow.

Rosé is also a staple drink because it's the most practical option. Think about it: in the Hamptons, you party all day. You go from pre-gaming on the Jitney or Blade to the pregame, then a house party to a club or bar, and, of course, there's afters at someone's house. Then, you have to do it all over again the next day, starting with a boozy brunch where you're shilling out $90 for chicken tenders at Montauk Beach House or $97 for the lobster cobb salad at Duryea's (yes, you read that correctly).

Drinking hard liquor all day in the hot sun would cause any average person to be hospitalized for dehydration. On top of that, there are those who head out to the Hamptons during the summer. Influencers, who moved to the city after being inspired by bingewatching Gossip Girl, are obsequious strivers who are hoping to ascend the social ladder — they muddy the social pool on weekend from Memorial Day through Labor Day. They're difficult to avoid, and they're impossible to stomach a conversation with unless you have some kind of social lubricant. Sorry, but it's true, and rosé makes them all the more palatable.

Summer House Needs to Switch it Up