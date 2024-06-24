The Big Picture Lindsay Hubbard lacks accountability and refuses to apologize, causing constant conflict on Summer House.

Lindsay's toxic relationships unleash her irrational and defensive side, hindering her ability to take responsibility.

A new era for Lindsay Hubbard is on the horizon, marked by selling her wedding dress and efforts to change past behaviors.

Summer House is a show that celebrates young people having the time of their lives in a shared house where alcohol flows, insults are hurled, and relationships are always tested. Lindsay Hubbard has been a central figure since the very first season. But she's like a Jekyll and Hyde figure. When she's sweet and open-minded, she's an absolute delight. When she's in a mood, a monster is unleashed. She is irrational. She lacks sensitivity to reality. She gets instantly defensive. If you don't agree with her, she will go on the attack. In Lindsay's mind, she is always correct. The biggest problem is that Lindsay refuses to ever take accountability when she is wrong. As proven in the two-part Summer House reunion, her inability to utter the words "I'm sorry" has been the root of nearly every saga. Time to give Lindsay a PR refresh!

The lifestyles of the fun and fabulous have been documented on Summer House since 2017. The hit Bravo series follows the ever-growing and ever evolving group of friends who share a summer house in the heart of the Hamptons. Since Season 1, Kyle Cooke, Carl Radke, and Lindsay Hubbard have been the mainstays on the show, with Amanda Batula serving as a friend during Season 1 before being promoted the following season. As fans have joined in on the excitement each summer, one thing has never changed: Lindsay Hubbard is a first-rate reality star. With Season 8 filled with the tumultuous relationship between Carl and Lindsay that ended with calling off their wedding, Lindsay has yet to understand her position in that situation. And this is after years and years of built-up inability to take accountability. Yes, there have been times when Lindsay has been wronged, but she's never genuinely apologized for her part in hurting others.

Summer House For years, this group of friends has been spending their weekends, from Memorial Day to Labour Day, at one of the most exclusive beaches on the East Coast. As soon as they arrive, they throw themselves into this luxury lifestyle. Release Date January 9, 2017 Cast Kyle Cooke , Lindsay Hubbard , Carl Radke , Amanda Batula Main Genre Reality-TV Seasons 8

Lindsay Hubbard Sees Herself As The Star

Lindsay Hubbard has been a stand-out star of Summer House since the jump. Lindsay's experience in the world of public relations has allowed her to navigate the unique world of reality television. For Lindsay Hubbard, her initial storyline displayed the launch of her company, Hubb House PR, as she had to manage a toxic relationship with Everett Weston and her New York City roommate Cristina Gibson. Once Cristina Gibson was out and Everett was shown the door, in Season 2 Lindsay catapulted her way to stardom. She managed to secure job security on Summer House as a breakout star because she was fun! But as the seasons went on, and new energies were introduced into the house, Lindsay began to change. New love interests brought her back to Season 1 Lindsay. New strong and powerful women seemed to threaten her status as the Queen Bee. But it never stopped her from asserting her dominance as a star. It also opened her up to criticism from her roommates, putting her in central conflict with a number of the women in the house.

Like many other reality television shows, especially other Bravo intellectual properties, having allies can sometimes be crucial. Loyalties are often earned, but for Lindsay, they are expected. Danielle Olivera was Lindsay's day one. While Danielle was often seen in and out of the share house because of other responsibilities and her longtime relationship with Robert Siebert, she always supported her in every situation. Until, like a good friend, she questioned a toxic relationship. Like a good friend, Danielle wanted to understand just where Lindsay stood with her now ex-fiance, Carl Radke. Lindsay got exceptionally defensive and just could not understand why Danielle wasn't "happy for her." Lindsay couldn't see through the reality that her friend was happy for her, but she didn't want to hear the truth. This led to Danielle not being included in Carl's proposal plans with Lindsay, hurting her truest friend in the process.

Danielle had no idea, yet all of Lindsay's out-of-town family and friends did because they were present for the surprise engagement party. This careened into a disastrous period where Lindsay just refused to understand Danielle's point of view. They had to walk on eggshells during Season 8, but guess who was the first to be by Lindsay's side when Carl ended the engagement? Danielle Olivera. Sure, off camera, Lindsay may have uttered the two words she never truly meant, but as learned with the breakup, if it's not on camera, it doesn't really count! Perhaps now that Danielle is back in the picture, Lindsay can spend the next season down on her hands and knees earning back Danielle's full trust.

Lindsay Is Unleashed When In a Relationship

Over the years, Lindsay Hubbard has had three and a half serious relationships on Summer House. First it was Everett Weston. Then there was Stephen Traversie. The half was her flirty friendship and situationship with Southern Charm and Winter House star Austen Kroll. And then there was Carl. And that came in two parts! During the first season of Summer House, Lindsay and Everett were the official couple of the house, before passing off that honor over to Kyle and Amanda the following season. But what fans are likely to remember most about Lindsay and Everett was just how toxic their relationship was. Remember when she tried to get even after she learned he slept in a girl's bed after a night out? Yes, her former roommate Cristina Gibson warned Lindsay about the toxicity, and almost word for word, Lindsay told her off the way she did to Danielle. In the end, the couple felt trapped in a vicious cycle and they ended things.

Next came Stephen Traversie. The Season 5 boyfriend seemed like he was a really swell guy. But this season was quite unique as this was the COVID season where the cast stayed in their bubble in their Hamptons' house. Like many couples during that period of time, relationships were tested. And these two really learned that they were not meant for each other. When Stephen was part of the picture, the monstrous attributes returned. "How many sandwiches have you made me?" became one of the most infamous and quoted lines in Summer House history. Lindsay's expectations were completely unwarranted. She wanted to be treated like a princess, and he was not going to be her Prince Charming. Stephen ran away from their problems multiple times. He tried to make it up to her with perceived romantic gestures. There was a PowerPoint and a surprise dinner. But they never lived up to her standards. And she made it known. In the middle of the meal, Lindsay never took accountability for how she pushed him further away each time he tried to do something for her. Once again, they were not meant to be.

So then there was Austen Kroll. Austen and Lindsay were good pals. But during the filming of Winter House Season 1, Austen and Ciara Miller got hot and heavy. It didn't necessarily end the way that she wanted it to, but this is Bravo. When one of your biggest personalities has crossover appeal, he will be back. And he was. The very next summer for Lindsay's birthday. There's that classic Lesley Gore song, "It's My Party. Well, that was Lindsay's mantra. But she wasn't spending her party crying. She spent it kissing Austen. She truly believed she did not break the girl code because it was her time to shine. When someone brought up Lindsay's terrible decision, she got defensive and played the victim. This caused an immense amount of friction in the house. This led to the infamous Italian night that led to good friend Danielle standing up for Lindsay before being on the receiving end of Ciara's red wine and wine glass. In this entire ordeal, Lindsay believed she was completely in the right. She made Austen her property, which he didn't quite mind. He liked the attention. But this altercation has had continued effects on the dynamic of the house. But hey, job security for all involved!

The RadHouse of It All

During Season 1 of Summer House, Lindsay and Carl were like two ships passing in the night. Lindsay had Everett and Carl were involved in the Wirkus Circus with Lauren Wirkus. Though they were friends at first, they seemed to both need a body and dated very briefly during Season 4. Perhaps that quick encounter would have been a sign of the future. At Kyle and Amanda's wedding, Carl and Lindsay got cozy, announcing they were officially a thing. Though, if you ask Austen Kroll about that night, he was the bed buddy. This was the catalyst for all the action during Season 7 and Season 8. It was all about Carl and Lindsay. Lindsay was back in focus. She was the central character in the story of Summer House. But Carl could never imagine the storm that was brewing. It was hurricane-like conditions out in the Hamptons!

During the positive moments of their pre-engagement relationship, it was hard to believe their love. It felt put on. It felt inauthentic like a couple crafted for reality television. Once the stress of a wedding loomed, their relationship was truly tested, and nothing positive was brewing. Nothing will ever be as problematic as Lindsay's accusations of Carl "being on something." It was her attempt at a Scandoval moment. But she continued to double down and refused to full take accountability for hurling accusations. Wrong wording doesn't equate to still having those opinions. Even when she was tested on the definition of Carl's sobriety, she just could not admit she took it too far. Carl's sobriety journey is his own journey, and to have a partner not there supporting him, of course, a marriage wouldn't work!

When Carl expressed his fears of the wedding with his parents, they shared their open and honest opinion. Another rift was caused when his stepfather said he wouldn't advise them to get married. Everything came crashing down when Carl and Lindsay split on camera. Was it all planned? Should it have happened off camera? It was a no-win situation, but at the end of the day, they are the stars of Summer House, a show where their lives are documented. It would have been inauthentic if it didn't happen on screen. As Andy Cohen revealed, they don't get to decide what's shot on the show. Production does. There's no right way to break up.

A New Lindsay Hubbard Era Is Incoming