"Summer should be fun," and boy, was it a fun summer thanks to the cast of Summer House. The time has come to say goodbye to Season 8, and after a roller coaster of emotions, everyone is wondering how the next season will play out for the Hamptonians. The season's main plot was finding out what created the ultimate demise of the relationship between Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard. The couple had been engaged for a year, and it was their last hurrah before the wedding; everything was pointing towards them having the most fun summer. This was the most challenging summer they had experienced because it ended an engagement and a ten-year friendship.

Besides Carl and Lindsay, what made this season different from the others was the dynamics in the house, because they could all find a middle ground in which they could have fun with each other. Even though Carl and Lindsay had their issues, the house was more united than ever, bringing a breath of fresh air necessary for the show. Not only was everyone having more fun this year, but the additions of West Wilson and Jesse Solomon brought a more fun vibe to the house, making everyone switch gears and not be against each other like in past seasons.

Team Nobody

At the start of Summer House Season 8, viewers do not know where to stand about who is wrong in the relationship. As the season started to progress, it was quick for everyone to be Team Carl because of the accusations Lindsay had made against Carl by calling him "Cocaine Carl." This was a triggering moment for viewers and Carl because this was the person he was supposed to marry, and she was the first one to bring up things from his past to villanize him, but in reality, she was only villanizing herself. Pinpointing something from Carl's lowest point in his life was something that many fans could not look over because he had prioritized his sobriety for many years. His struggles during the start of his sobriety journey were shown in previous seasons of the show, and viewers knew it was something he was proud of accomplishing, so seeing his partner question that did not sit well with anyone. What was more hurtful was Lindsay doubling down on the comment by not taking accountability, which has been a trend for her for many years. After the comment, the couple could return to each other, but there was still underlying tension between the two, which continued throughout the summer.

On the other hand, Lindsay is not the only one to blame for their engagement ending. Carl has struggled since leaving his job at Loverboy with his best friend, Kyle Cooke. After leaving the company, Carl went through a phase of figuring out what his next step in his career would be, which made Lindsay nervous because they were getting married. She wanted to feel financial stability was something they could both agree on. Still, Carl constantly throws out ideas of future business ventures, but he does not go through with them, which becomes a reasonable reason for Lindsay to worry about their future. She asked at one of the many parties of the summer how she finds it a turn-on to see her man have drive and crushing life, to which Carl asked her, "You don't think I'm crushing life?" and Lindsay blatantly says no. There was already friction from him trying to figure out his career, and it didn't help that he wasn't fulfilling his part of the relationship, making it feel like everything would fall on Lindsay.

Carl And Lindsay Had Constant Battles

Image via Bravo

From a viewer's perspective, the couple were constantly fighting and unable to get on the same page about their next steps, which became alarming since they were supposed to be married two months after the summer ended. At first, it seemed easy to call out Lindsay as the main problem in the relationship, but as the summer passed, it was apparent the two were not meant for each other. During their last conversations before ending the season, it was clear their personalities were so different because Carl wanted affection after a fight. He constantly asked Lindsay for a hug and said, "You used to love my hugs," which became a dig at her for not being receptive.

On the other hand, Lindsay had many feelings about the situation, but it was hard for her to express them because she didn't want to start another fight between them. She was showing concern for their future, which was a touchy subject for them. It also seemed that the house agreed from the start of their relationship that they were moving too fast. However, what happened with Danielle Olivera, with her inserting her thoughts on the relationship, showed signs that the house couldn't get as involved as they would've wanted. Still, everyone in the house supported each party in their way to make sure they were both being heard, which made the house more united than ever, and the vibes of the summer were different, even though the looming end of Carl and Lindsay was coming up.

Despite the Problems, Summer was Fun

Close

Even though everyone knew that Lindsay and Carl were constantly bickering, this issue helped everyone in the cast to come together. The vibes of this season were shown to be better among everybody, especially the girls. It is a known fact that the girls at Summer House usually get into many arguments, and they mainly revolve around Lindsay being against everybody, because her personality has always been very guarded. She didn't feel comfortable around everyone. Still, the ongoing relationship drama she was going through opened the girls' eyes to be there for one another, and she could have a shoulder to lean on. One of the biggest shockers and refreshing breath of fresh air was seeing how well Paige DeSorbo and Lindsay were getting along, even after Lindsay admitted that Danielle was the one who sold a story about Paige's boyfriend, Craig Conover. Paige knew she couldn't harbor feelings about something that had happened years ago, and she needed to be able to move forward with both Lindsay and Danielle, which became a sign that they could get along just fine throughout their time in the Hamptons.

Besides the girls showing what it truly is like to have each other back (Vanderpump Rules, everyone is looking at you), another factor that made this season feel more light was the addition of West Wilson and Jesse Solomon. It had been a while since there had been an excellent addition to the cast, especially from the guy's side. Having West and Jesse come in showed a different perspective on the typical arguments everyone has been having for many years and brought back the fun to the summer. Having two more guys in the house who complimented Carl and Kyle also showed a more fun side of them, which had been missing for years. Thanks to them, now everyone will have Jesse's song What Would Jesse Solomon Do on repeat.

