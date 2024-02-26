The Big Picture West Wilson brings new energy to Summer House , impressing everyone with his charm and conversational skills.

West fits right in with the group, impressing the ladies with his charisma and impressing Ciara with his interest in getting to know her.

Sparks fly between West and Ciara as they bond over shared interests and engage in flirtatious conversations, hinting at a potential romance.

Summer House Season 7 ended on quite a rocky note, with the dissolution of Lindsay Hubbard and Danielle Olivera's friendship hanging a dark cloud over the final episodes of the season. Lindsay and Carl Radke rushed into an engagement, and Danielle made the mistake of questioning the timing of their relationship. Lindsay's volatile reaction indicated that, for her, friendship comes with a clause of "do not question my choices, ever." The public relations specialist has honed her ability to control the narrative she portrays on the reality series over the years, a skill which often makes her come across as villainous. Viewers know from social media and the season eight trailer that Lindsay and Carl's relationship is on the rocks during this time. Despite Lindsay's best efforts to portray their relationship as perfect, by the end of this summer the wedding will be called off. With that said, their absence in the first episode of season eight made way for some new energy to enter the Summer House.

That energy comes in the form of the share house's newest roommate, West Wilson. The sports writer from Missouri took the house by storm with his charm and quick wit. The first episode of season eight has everyone talking about how well the new guy is fitting in. West met returning cast member Kyle Cook through his friendship with Lindsay and Carl, so it will remain to be seen whether their return to the house will cause a major shift in this welcome new energy. Lindsay and Carl are not present for his introduction to the group, as they were invited by Lindsay's publicist friend to the White House for a July 4th celebration and missed the opening weekend at the Hamptons this summer. However, West made quite the impression all on his own. He is charming enough that he can fit in with anyone, he impresses the ladies with his conversational skills, and he even creates a potential romance with model and nurse, Ciara Miller, who is typically a slow-burn when considering new connections.

West Wilson Has the Charisma To Unite the 'Summer House'

The first episode is arguably all about West. He first comes up in conversation as Danielle picks up Ciara, Paige DeSorbo, and Gabby Prescod to drive together to the Hamptons. Ciara announces that Kyle and his wife Amanda Batula are bringing a new guy with them. When the other ladies press her for more information, she admits that she didn't ask any questions. The girls berate her for this breach of the girl code, especially for not even finding out the new guy's name. When West enters the house and introduces himself, the girls all exclaim that his alliterative name suits him, which makes for a warm welcome. As the gang takes stock of their summer plans, Kyle lets the ladies know that there will also be another new guy introducing himself in a few days, Jesse Solomon.

When West sees the women's excited reaction to finding out newcomer Jesse is "tall," he seems slightly disappointed. He tells producers: "I don't consider myself short, but obviously I'm not, like, tall. I don't know if these girls are shallow or not, but if it's a new tall guy, my personality is gonna have to be that much taller." He then continues to relay a humorous story about how a girl once told him that he "read tall." He sheepishly admits that he "obviously never forgot it." When a female producer off-camera teases him about going home and "writing it in your little journal," West doesn't miss a beat. He keeps the joke running and agrees, "Yeah. I called my mom." This ability to make light of himself and keep banter going is the reason that the girls rate West high on the charisma scale. Later, when Ciara, Paige, and Amanda retreat to their safe space and are chatting in bed, West is thoroughly discussed. Ciara says she feels like he is fitting "right in" and notes that he is a chatter. Paige observes that he actually "gets hotter the more you talk to him." Ciara points out what a rare quality that is, especially among the men she meets in New York. In an interview with producers, she notes he is impressing her, as he is "inquisitive" and asking questions about her life, rather than only talking about himself.

When the guys get to chatting, it is clear that West's conversation skills are not limited to the ladies only. He and Kyle don't know each other well, but West is comfortable even having a personal conversation about his initial impressions of Ciara, whom he has taken a liking to. Kyle presses him for more details, but West also demonstrates that he is not the kind to jump into anything too quickly. He notes that it would be foolish to expect too much from his initial impressions of Ciara, and that it will take some time to see if their connection is genuine. He isn't afraid to be honest with Kyle, and though he is slightly guarded about his hopes of winning Ciara over, he does make clear that their conversations so far have left him with a crush. West has proven that he can hang with the girls, but he also compliments Kyle's late-night hyperactive energy. Whether he is chatting with the ladies or doing a goofy line dance in the kitchen with Kyle after a night of drinking, West has shown in the first episode that he has the right energy to make everyone in the Summer House comfortable around him.

West Has the Swag To Impress the Ladies on 'Summer House'

After the introductions have been made, West impresses again with his willingness to help the ladies with their bags. They then learn that he has also volunteered to cook the first meal of the summer for the group. When West teases Paige about doing the dishes afterward, she shoots him a look and says, "West, I know it's your first day here. But, let me tell you, I haven't done a dish since '08." Paige can come across as a little on the firm side, but West knows how to roll with the joke. He laughs at Paige's antics and does a goofy little dance to keep the mood light. One of West's strengths is his ability to simply hang with the girls. He can crack jokes with the ladies without sexualizing every conversational turn, a rare trait in the single men of Summer House. This is refreshing after seasons of guys like Kory Keefer, who want their space to be "bros" and are often insensitive towards the women in the house. ​After a night of drinking, when the girls retreat to their bed to debrief, as usual, this time Kyle and West follow them and join in on the bed hang-out for once. For the first time, the entire cast follows Paige's bed-bug lead. She notices and comments how this has never happened before, jokingly proclaiming: "I'm actually gonna cry."

At the opening weekend party, the girls gather to compare West with newcomer Jesse. Paige gets right to the point: "If you had to f--k West or Jesse Soloman without knowing either of their personalities, who are you picking?" Initially, going off pure "looks" alone, the tide seems to be in favor of Jesse. However, it is clear what an impression West has made, as each of the girls quickly has their reason for preferring him. Paige says he has more "swag" than Jesse. Ciara says he gives her "Georgia vibes." Amanda chimes in: "West f--ks, Jesse humps like a Labrador retriever." Paige jokes that West actually knows when a woman is satisfied, whereas Jesse has to ask. The girls are having fun, it is obvious they are just getting to know the newbies, and the conversation is meant to be raunchy and lighthearted. However, it is also clear by the way the conversation is going that while Jesse may have his height working in his favor, West has impressed the ladies so much that his personality, is indeed, that much taller.

Sparks Fly Between West and Ciara

At the start of the episode, Danielle playfully suggests that this summer she wants to turn Ciara "into a little bit of a hoe." Paige offers insight that this summer, her friend should be "doing the opposite" of what she would typically do. If Ciara is in her "opposite era," she is starting on the right foot with her flirtatious conversations with West. When the group asks him questions to get to know him, he reveals his family is from Missouri. Ciara asks if he is into horses, and in response, West begins to tell her what his father does for a living. Ciara jumps in with the guess that he is a "rancher" and her eyes light up when he confirms his dad is in fact a "cattle rancher." West further explains in an interview that his family is structured in a way that "dinner is always interesting," in that since his mom is an OB-GYN and his cattle-ranching father is a former football coach and teacher, the conversation is rarely dull. With Ciara's nursing career and clear interest in dating a rancher, the two seem to have lots they can bond over this summer.

When West hops into cooking mode, preparing dinner for the group, Ciara casually wanders into the kitchen, shocking her girlfriends, who observe they rarely ever see her cooking. Surprisingly, she also begins to offer West advice. As he is flavoring the food with hot sauce, Ciara, while twirling her hair, offers the helpful note that if he wants to get more hot sauce out of the bottle at once, he can unscrew the top. When thanking her for the tip, West asks: "Do you want to get in here?" As the pair hang out cooking together in the kitchen, West shows off his conversational skills. He asks Ciara meaningful questions in an effort to get to know her. He queries: "Do you think you're a single girl, or a dater?" When she answers that she is a dater, but is not into rushing things, he says, "I agree." Then they shift to discussing next steps in dinner prep. Ciara jokingly asks, "Are we on the same wave length?" West replies, "It feels like it." Their flirtation heats up the kitchen more than the quesadillas and hot sauce.

When the group goes to a carnival for the evening, everyone has fun together playing games and winning stuffed animal prizes. When West wants to grab a drink, he awkwardly piles his stuffed animals into Ciara's arms and asks her to hold on to them while he grabs a beer. She responds, "Are you being so serious right now?" He answers, "Yeah, I think it's kind of funny. You got it?" He is flirting, but he also makes sure she is fine with the joke before departing. Kyle notices the pair having a moment together, and the next day he questions West about his interest in Ciara. West tries to play it cool. He says he is "into her" and that "it feels right." However, he makes it clear that he doesn't expect them to rush into anything. Kyle reassures him that typically Ciara is a little more guarded, but that he has never seen her hop into the kitchen to help before. West seems relieved to hear that Kyle has noticed Ciara's interest in him. He is worried, however, that the new guy Jesse coming in might mess up the rhythm they have established so far. In order to continue building on their momentum, later in the day he gets ready with Ciara for the party, asking her to apply sparkles to his face, so he can be on theme for the festivities. She suggests applying it to his mustache and, again, the chemistry is insanely obvious.

The season eight sneak peek reveals that things continue to improve between Ciara and West throughout the summer. There are scenes showing West having chats with his other roommates about his interest in her. There is even brief footage of them sharing a kiss sometime in the future. Ciara's opposite era seems full of promise. Here's hoping that the return of Lindsay and Carl doesn't cause a divide in the house again and ruin the sense of unity that introducing West to the group has created.

New episodes of Summer House are airing Thursday on Bravo. Past seasons are streaming on Peacock.

